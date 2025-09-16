Video: Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami after Jordi Alba pinpoint cross vs. Seattle Sounders in MLS

Inter Miami hosted the Seattle Sounders at Chase Stadium in MLS play, less than a month after the controversial Leagues Cup final. With the Herons already in front, Lionel Messi doubled the lead thanks to a perfectly placed assist from Jordi Alba.

The opening goal also came from the same duo, though with the roles reversed. Messi carried the ball forward and drew defenders out of position before slipping it wide to Alba, who finished with a precise strike to put Miami up 1–0 in the 12th minute. Minutes later, the connection was flipped once again.

The second sequence began when Yannick Bright won the ball back in midfield and quickly played it forward to Alba, who had pushed into an advanced role. The Spanish fullback delivered a curling cross into the box that Kee-hee Kim was unable to cut out. Stretching to meet it with his left foot, Messi guided the ball home to make it 2–0 in the 41st minute.

With the goal against Seattle, Messi reached 20 goals with the Herons for the second straight MLS season. In 2024, he scored 21, the same tally as teammate Luis Suárez, but ultimately finished runner-up in the Golden Boot race to Christian Benteke, who scored 23.

Messi closing in on 900 career goals

Alongside his strike, Messi also extended his record as the most prolific playmaker in soccer history. His assist tally now stands at 390, an unmatched figure considering no other player has even reached 300. At the same time, the 900-goal milestone is edging closer.

The goal against Seattle was Messi’s 880th career strike and his 30th in 2025 between Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. With less than a year until the 2026 World Cup and plenty of MLS games still ahead, it remains to be seen whether Messi can hit the 900 mark before the tournament.

*Developing story…