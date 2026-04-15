Kylian Mbappe eclipses Messi but falls short of Ronaldo’s single-season UCL goalscoring record

Kylian Mbappe‘s 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign came to a crashing halt Wednesday following Real Madrid’s 6-4 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal second leg. While the Frenchman managed to surpass Lionel Messi’s personal best, he ultimately fell short of matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s gold standard for goals in a single UCL season.

Despite being sidelined for three matches, Mbappe enjoyed a prolific run in European play, netting a staggering 13 goals in just seven games during the league phase. Those historic numbers immediately put the Frenchman on a trajectory to shatter every existing record had Real Madrid managed a deeper run toward the final.

His availability in the knockout stages was limited, featuring only in the first leg of the playoff round against Benfica and the second leg of the Round of 16 against Manchester City after missing time with a knee sprain. After going scoreless in those earlier rounds, Mbappe regained his form in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, scoring once in each leg of the series.

His 42nd-minute strike at the Allianz Arena, assisted by Vinicius Junior, brought his tournament total to 15 goals. Although he shattered his previous personal bests of eight goals in the 2020-21 and 2023-24 campaigns, the premature exit effectively clipped Mbappe’s wings in his pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ultimate milestone.

Messi left in the rearview

When it comes to pure finishing, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain the competition’s historical benchmarks. However, Mbappe’s 2025-26 output has already eclipsed the greatest single-season effort produced by the Argentine and Barcelona legend.

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see also Mbappe reaches 70 Champions League goals at 27: How many did Messi, Ronaldo have at the same age?

By finding the net 15 times in 11 appearances, Mbappe surpassed Messi’s career-high for a single Champions League campaign. Messi’s most productive season came in 2011-12, when he scored 14 goals before Barcelona was eliminated by Chelsea in the semifinal stage.

Remarkably, Mbappe now joins an elite club alongside Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, who both reached the 15-goal mark in a single season. Benzema achieved the feat in 12 matches during the 2021-22 campaign, while Lewandowski hit the number in just 10 games in 2019-20; notably, Mbappe is the first to do so under the competition’s revamped format.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record remains safe

While Mbappe was on a torrid pace, the quarterfinal exit preserves both of the high-water marks set by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon still holds the record for the most goals in a single Champions League edition, having scored 17 times in 11 games during the 2013-14 season.

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Furthermore, Ronaldo also maintains the second-best mark in history, a 16-goal barrage across 12 games in 2015-16. Mbappe’s mid-season fitness issues, which saw him sidelined for three matches, proved to be missed opportunities to catch Ronaldo, whose records will remain untouched for at least one more year.