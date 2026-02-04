Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Brasileirao
Comments

How to watch Santos vs São Paulo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Matheus Pereira of Corinthians
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesMatheus Pereira of Corinthians
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs São Paulo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos vs São Paulo
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT • Wednesday, February 4, 2026
WHERE Fanatiz, Premiere
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Santos enter this matchup searching for a quick course correction after a shaky start to the 2026 season, as a 4-2 loss to Chapecoense exposed lingering problems at the back for a club determined to move beyond last year’s relegation fight.

The spotlight now turns to Neymar Jr., who is expected to shoulder the creative load as Santos renew their rivalry with a São Paulo side brimming with confidence following an impressive 2-1 opening-week triumph over Flamengo and eager to build early momentum.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Santos vs São Paulo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Advertisement
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar nears return with Santos after knee surgery: When could the Brazilian star be back?

Neymar nears return with Santos after knee surgery: When could the Brazilian star be back?

Neymar is nearing a return with Santos after a knee procedure.

Neymar begins injury recovery with 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind as Santos president delivers crucial nine-word update

Neymar begins injury recovery with 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind as Santos president delivers crucial nine-word update

Neymar’s name still carries enormous weight at Santos, and even while sidelined, the Brazilian icon remains central to the club’s short-term ambitions and long-term hopes.

Santos coach provides optimistic injury update on Neymar’s return after knee surgery

Santos coach provides optimistic injury update on Neymar’s return after knee surgery

After undergoing a surgery in his knee, Santos head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda provided an optimistic injury update on Neymar's return to the pitch.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticized by former referee after Real Madrid remarks: ‘He must apologise’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticized by former referee after Real Madrid remarks: ‘He must apologise’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was criticized by a former referee after a controversial Real Madrid match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo