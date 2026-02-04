How to watch Santos vs São Paulo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs São Paulo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos vs São Paulo WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT • Wednesday, February 4, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz, Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Santos enter this matchup searching for a quick course correction after a shaky start to the 2026 season, as a 4-2 loss to Chapecoense exposed lingering problems at the back for a club determined to move beyond last year’s relegation fight.

The spotlight now turns to Neymar Jr., who is expected to shoulder the creative load as Santos renew their rivalry with a São Paulo side brimming with confidence following an impressive 2-1 opening-week triumph over Flamengo and eager to build early momentum.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Santos vs São Paulo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Useful links

Advertisement