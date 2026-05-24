How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Crystal Palace vs Arsenal WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT • Sunday, May 24, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Sling, CNBC and Hulu + Live TV STREAM DirecTV Stream

Match Overview

Arsenal heads to Selhurst Park as newly-crowned Premier League champions, having ended a monumental 22-year wait for the title. With celebrations in full swing and a Champions League final against PSG on the horizon, this match serves as a victory lap for Mikel Arteta‘s squad. While the pressure is off, the Gunners will be determined to cap their historic domestic campaign with a statement win and maintain momentum heading into their European showdown.

For Crystal Palace, this final league match is a strategic necessity rather than a competitive priority. Sitting comfortably in 15th place, the Eagles have their entire focus on the upcoming Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano. Manager Oliver Glasner‘s primary objective will be to avoid injuries and rest key players, making this London derby an opportunity for fringe players to step up in a low-stakes environment.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a stark contrast in season trajectories. Arsenal‘s campaign has been a masterclass in defensive discipline and relentless consistency, culminating in their first league title since 2004. Their success was built on a league-best defense that conceded just 26 goals. In contrast, Crystal Palace‘s league form has faltered, with the club winless in their last six matches as they channeled all their energy into their historic European run.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by motivation and squad depth. Arsenal‘s system is built on control and defensive solidity, a style they are unlikely to abandon even with a rotated squad. Palace, free from the pressures of the league, may use this match to experiment ahead of their final. Expect a clash between Arsenal’s organized, second-string unit and a Crystal Palace side playing with freedom but a clear lack of urgency.

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Ultimately, the motivations for both clubs are entirely external to the Premier League table. Arsenal‘s players will be auditioning for a spot in the Champions League final lineup, eager to impress Arteta. For Crystal Palace, the goal is simple: get through the 90 minutes without any injuries to key personnel before the most important match in the club’s recent history. This dynamic sets the stage for a potentially open and unpredictable encounter.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Arsenal has thoroughly dominated this fixture. The Gunners enter this match undefeated in their last nine meetings with Crystal Palace, a run that includes seven victories. The last time the Eagles defeated their London rivals was a 3-0 home victory back in 2022, a result they’ll be hoping to replicate against a festive Arsenal side.

While Arsenal‘s long-term record is dominant, recent encounters have been much tighter affairs. The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the Gunners, and an EFL Cup match required penalties for Arsenal to advance after a 1-1 draw. This suggests that even a heavily-favored Arsenal team has found Palace to be a resilient opponent lately.

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Despite their unbeaten streak, Arsenal has managed only one clean sheet in their last five games against Crystal Palace. This trend is notable given that the Gunners have kept the most away clean sheets (8) in the Premier League this season. Goal-scoring has also been inconsistent; while the five-game average is 3.6 goals, the last two clashes have produced a total of just three goals combined.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

With both teams facing massive European finals, expect significant squad rotation from both managers for this Premier League finale.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner will undoubtedly prioritize the Conference League final, resting his most important players. The team is already dealing with injuries to Chris Richards, Borna Sosa, and Cheick Oumar Doucouré, which further limits his options and ensures several backup players will feature from the start.

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Similarly, Mikel Arteta will protect his key assets for the Champions League final. Jurriën Timber and Ben White remain sidelined with injuries, while Mikel Merino is not yet fit enough to start. This match provides a crucial opportunity for squad players to prove their worth ahead of the massive clash with PSG.

Crystal Palace Projected XI (3-4-3): Henderson; Riad, Canvot, Lacroix; Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Clyne; Guessand, Johnson, Strand Larsen.

This is a heavily rotated lineup designed to preserve the core squad for the European final. It offers a chance for fringe players to gain valuable minutes in the last league match of the season.

Arsenal Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Raya; Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Mosquera; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Trossard, Eze, Saka; Jesus.

While some stars like Rice and Saka may start to maintain rhythm, this lineup features several backups. Arteta will use this match to rest key players and give others a final chance to stake their claim for the Champions League final squad.

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More details on how to watch

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match is available on DirecTV Stream. You can watch on your computer, phone, tablet, and smart TV, making it easy to catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to a wide array of other top soccer competitions, including La Liga and Liga MX.

A subscription to DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 per month, providing comprehensive coverage of world soccer all season long.

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The service also includes extensive non-soccer content, from blockbuster movies and hit TV series to other live sports, offering a complete entertainment package.

SEE MORE: View the complete Premier League TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.