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How to watch Santos vs San Lorenzo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Fabricio Lopez of San Lorenzo.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesFabricio Lopez of San Lorenzo.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs San Lorenzo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos vs San Lorenzo
WHAT Copa Sudamericana
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Tuesday, May 20, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

There’s little room for error in Group D as San Lorenzo and Santos prepare for a pivotal showdown. San Lorenzo sit atop the standings with six points and could strengthen its hold on first place with another victory heading into the final Matchday.

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Meanwhile, Neymar and Santos arrive under pressure, needing a result to keep their hopes of advancing alive. With only three points separating the top and bottom of the group, this matchup has all the ingredients for a must-watch battle.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Santos vs San Lorenzo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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