How to watch Santos vs Coritiba in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Coritiba on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos vs Coritiba WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Sunday, May 17, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With Copa Libertadores positioning and the relegation battle both in focus, Saturday’s showdown between Santos FC and Coritiba carries major implications for each side. Coritiba arrive with 20 points and an opportunity to close the gap on São Paulo, who currently occupy the final Libertadores qualification spot at 24 points.

On the other side, Santos remain dangerously close to the drop zone, sitting just one point above relegation despite the presence of star forward Neymar. Only two points separate the clubs in the standings, adding even more intensity to a matchup that could significantly shift the outlook for both teams.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Santos vs Coritiba and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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