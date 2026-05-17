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How to watch Santos vs Coritiba in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Neymar of Santos
© Miguel Schincariol/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Coritiba on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos vs Coritiba
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Sunday, May 17, 2026
WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With Copa Libertadores positioning and the relegation battle both in focus, Saturday’s showdown between Santos FC and Coritiba carries major implications for each side. Coritiba arrive with 20 points and an opportunity to close the gap on São Paulo, who currently occupy the final Libertadores qualification spot at 24 points.

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On the other side, Santos remain dangerously close to the drop zone, sitting just one point above relegation despite the presence of star forward Neymar. Only two points separate the clubs in the standings, adding even more intensity to a matchup that could significantly shift the outlook for both teams.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Santos vs Coritiba and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
‘You’re not going to the World Cup’: Neymar clashes with Brazilian fan during Santos win over Coritiba

‘You’re not going to the World Cup’: Neymar clashes with Brazilian fan during Santos win over Coritiba

Neymar had an exchange with an opposing fan during the match between Coritiba and Santos in Brazil, with the 2026 World Cup becoming the center of attention.

Neymar now expected to make Brazil’s final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup after Carlo Ancelotti reportedly changes stance due to one key reason

Neymar now expected to make Brazil’s final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup after Carlo Ancelotti reportedly changes stance due to one key reason

Neymar’s future with Brazil appears to have taken a major turn ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with growing reports suggesting Carlo Ancelotti is now preparing to include the Santos star in his final 26-man squad.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals the only requirement for Neymar to make Brazil’s final 2026 World Cup roster: ‘It depends on him, not on me’

Carlo Ancelotti reveals the only requirement for Neymar to make Brazil’s final 2026 World Cup roster: ‘It depends on him, not on me’

With the Santos star included in the preliminary squad, speculation continues to grow over whether the veteran forward will make the final 26-man roster for the tournament.

How to watch Santos vs RB Bragantino in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

How to watch Santos vs RB Bragantino in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Santos FC host RB Bragantino in Matchday 15 of the 2026 Brasileirao. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with complete kickoff times and broadcast details for TV and streaming coverage.

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