How Tottenham’s win, draw, or loss vs Everton could affect their Premier League relegation battle

Tottenham came close to relegation last season after finishing 17th in a disastrous campaign rescued by their Europa League title, but they were still 13 points clear of the relegation places. For Sunday’s match against Everton in the Premier League season finale, the situation looks very different.

Even if their position may be the same as last year’s, the gap separating them from the Championship is just two points, which means they are facing the most crucial match in their recent history. Everton are 12th in the standings after an inconsistent performance but could still be a challenge for this weak Tottenham side in their new stadium.

The team they are competing with to avoid relegation is West Ham, who end the season against 14th-place Leeds at home with very little margin. On top of the points difference, Tottenham are much better in goal difference with -10 compared to their rivals’ -22, an aspect that could prove decisive.

How Tottenham’s win vs. Everton affects their Premier League relegation battle

The good thing about this final match in Tottenham’s case is that they do not need to wait to see what happens with West Ham. As the team that sits ahead, a victory over Everton secures their place in the top division.

How Tottenham’s draw vs. Everton affects their Premier League relegation battle

While mathematically only a victory guarantees safety, in practice a draw against Everton also secures Tottenham’s place in the Premier League. The reason is goal difference, because West Ham would have to win by 12 goals to overtake them after tying them on goal difference and goals scored.

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How Tottenham’s loss vs. Everton affects their Premier League relegation battle

This scenario sets up a dramatic finish. The only result that could realistically send Tottenham down is a loss to Everton. In that case, the door opens wide for West Ham, who would only need a win over Leeds to reach 39 points, while Tottenham would remain on 38 after a defeat.