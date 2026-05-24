How to watch Tottenham vs Everton in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Everton on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Tottenham enters the final day of the Premier League season with their top-flight status hanging by a thread. The mission is brutally simple: secure at least one point to guarantee survival. A loss, coupled with a West Ham victory over Leeds, would result in a catastrophic relegation to the Championship. The pressure on Roberto De Zerbi’s squad is immense as they face a do-or-die scenario on their home turf, where they have struggled all season.

Everton, meanwhile, arrives in London with the luxury of playing without pressure. A recent six-match winless streak has extinguished their European ambitions, leaving them locked into a mid-table finish. However, David Moyes‘ sides are never ones to coast. The Toffees have been formidable on the road, boasting the league’s third-best away record, and will be motivated to end their season on a high by playing the role of spoilers and confirming Tottenham‘s devastating drop.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs tell a story of struggle and inconsistency. Tottenham has been plagued by abysmal home form, winning just twice all season, and their underlying metrics are alarming. They possess the fourth-lowest expected goals (xG) in the league, a clear indicator of a team that has failed to create chances consistently. While De Zerbi has brought a slight improvement, a mountain of injuries has hampered any real progress.

Everton‘s campaign has been a tale of two halves. They were positioned as high as 8th after 28 weeks, but their recent slump has been defined by a lack of creativity, with their goal average and xG both falling below the league standard. Tactically, this match presents a classic clash of styles. Tottenham will be expected to dominate possession, utilizing a double pivot of Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur to control the midfield. However, their high defensive line is a glaring weakness that Everton will aim to exploit on the counter-attack.

The motivations couldn’t be more different. For Tottenham, this is a final. The singular goal is to avoid defeat at all costs, which could lead to a tense, cautious approach focused on minimizing risks. For Everton, the objective is to execute a professional away performance. David Moyes’ teams are experts at frustrating opponents, sitting deep, and capitalizing on mistakes. The longer the game remains scoreless, the more the pressure will build on the home side, a dynamic Everton will look to leverage.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Tottenham has held the upper hand in this fixture, particularly in recent meetings. Over the last five encounters, Spurs have claimed three victories to Everton‘s one, with a single match ending in a draw. This recent dominance gives Tottenham a psychological edge, despite their dire league position.

Looking at the recent results, Spurs secured a commanding 3-0 victory at Goodison Park earlier this season and thrashed the Toffees 4-0 in their last home meeting in August 2024. Everton’s last victory in this fixture came in January 2025, a narrow 3-2 win on their own turf. The last draw between the sides was a 2-2 thriller in February 2024, highlighting the potential for goals even in tight contests.

Statistically, this matchup has consistently produced goals. The last five games have seen an average of 3.8 goals per game, with three of those five contests featuring four or more total goals. Furthermore, both teams have found the net in three of the last five clashes. While the high stakes of this particular game might suggest a cagey affair, the historical data points towards an open and eventful match.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant injuries, but Tottenham‘s absentee list is far more damaging as they fight for survival.

Spurs are decimated by injuries to key personnel. Long-term absentees who are out for the season include Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, and Wilson Odobert. Adding to their woes, Ben Davies and Dominic Solanke are also unavailable, forcing De Zerbi to field a depleted lineup in the most critical match of the year.

Everton is also missing several important players. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye and defender Jarrad Branthwaite are sidelined with muscle and hamstring injuries, respectively, while Jack Grealish is out with a broken foot. While Everton has less at stake, these absences will still impact their ability to field a full-strength side.

Tottenham Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Udogie, van de Ven, Danso, Porro; Bentancur, Palhinha; Tel, Gallagher, Kolo Muani; Richarlison.

This lineup reflects De Zerbi‘s preferred system, with Palhinha and Bentancur tasked with shielding a vulnerable defense and controlling the game’s tempo. The attacking burden will fall on Richarlison to provide a moment of magic that can secure their Premier League status.

Everton Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane, O’Brien; Iroegbunam, Garner; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Rohl; Beto.

This is a pragmatic and organized Everton side built to be solid defensively. They will likely cede possession and look to hit on the break, using the physical presence of Beto as a focal point to trouble Tottenham‘s high line.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to this crucial Premier League match, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of La Liga, Liga MX, and major tournaments like the DFB-Pokal.

A subscription to the platform is available for $69.99 per month, providing an affordable way to follow all the season-ending drama. The package offers comprehensive coverage of multiple leagues and sports.

Beyond soccer, the service boasts a deep library of content. Subscribers can watch thousands of movies, popular TV shows, and other live sporting events, making it a complete entertainment package.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, visit our Premier League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.