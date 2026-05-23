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‘I’d be very worried’: Pulisic’s form raises concern for USMNT legend Donovan ahead of World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Christian Pulisic and Landon Donovan of the United States.
© Koji Watanabe & Mike Lawrie/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic and Landon Donovan of the United States.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, Landon Donovan shared his thoughts on Christian Pulisic’s current form, expressing concern about how it could impact the USMNT’s performance.

“If I’m in his shoes now, I’d be very worried,” Donovan said during a recent interview with Fox Sports’ First Things First. He was referring, of course, to the struggles Pulisic has faced at club level this year, which stand in sharp contrast to the form he showed throughout 2025.

The forward had been AC Milan’s main attacking weapon during the first half of the season, scoring 10 goals across Serie A and Coppa Italia. Since January, however, that streak has completely disappeared, to the point that Pulisic is now on an 18-match scoreless run.

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I’ve been through long stretches in my career where it just won’t go in,” Donovan added, relating to his countryman’s struggles. I watch a lot of his games where in the right spot, he makes the right play the right moment, and then he just can’t hit the goal for some reason or the goalie makes an amazing save.”

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Donovan believes Pulisic’s drought should be a priority for the USMNT

The USMNT will make its debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the opening match of Group D. That game will be followed by two more group-stage clashes against Australia and Turkey, which will determine the team’s fate in the tournament.

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What needs to happen, guys, is between now and June 12, we need to find some way, and I don’t know what the hell it is, but for the ball to hit him somehow and go in the net one time,” Donovan said regarding Pulisic’s scoring drought. “I promise you, if it goes in one time, it’ll be done.”

The opportunities for that to happen will be limited. Most leagues around the world will wrap up action this weekend, meaning national teams will soon begin gathering to start preparations for the World Cup.

The USMNT will have two friendlies as final tune-ups before facing Paraguay. The first will come on Sunday, May 31, against Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Six days later, they will face Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

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