Vinicius move to Saudi Pro League no longer a rumor: Al Hilal CEO reveals plans for Real Madrid star

Vinicius Junior has been in the spotlight over the past few months, along with several of his Real Madrid teammates, due to the team’s disappointing results this season. That situation has fueled rumors of a possible move for the Brazilian winger, with the Saudi Pro League as one of the most tempting destinations.

Until now, however, most of these speculations were based on rumors and media reports. But now an official voice has confirmed interest in Vini, which could completely change the scenario for the future.

Esteve Calzada, CEO of Al Hilal, gave an interview this week to Cadena SER, where he was asked about the chance of Vinicius Junior leaving Real Madrid to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps in Asia. “In our case there are no conversations, but the CEO of the Saudi league, whenever asked, says that if he is available, they will try to bring him,” Calzada said.

These words may be no more than an expression of desire, but the track record of the Saudi Pro League makes it a statement worth taking seriously. Currently, the world’s highest-paid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, earns a reported annual salary of over $200 million at Al Nassr. Karim Benzema, recently transferred to Al Hilal, also ranks among the highest-paid players globally, and Neymar was on that list until early 2025.

Vinicius’s contractual situation at Real Madrid

Vinicius is under contract with Real Madrid until the end of the next season, meaning June 30, 2027. While there is still time before that date, clubs usually begin renewal talks well in advance to avoid undesirable situations in the months leading up to the contract’s end.

In this case, however, Vini’s renewal has reportedly caused tensions, leaving the winger’s future uncertain. It is also notable that he has a release clause of €1 billion (approximately $1.18 billion). That amount was set to prevent the player from leaving without the club’s consent, as it is virtually impossible for another team to meet that figure.

However, the massive spending by some Saudi Pro League clubs in recent years has approached that amount. In fact, a few weeks ago, the president of Al Ittihad revealed that in 2023 he made an offer to Lionel Messi. “I contacted him before, when his contract with PSG ended. I offered him €1.4 billion. He rejected such a big offer for the sake of his family,” Anmar Al Haili said according to NIBC.

Another option for Vinicius

Alongside the growing speculation regarding the Saudi Pro League, Vinicius has also been a topic of discussion at Flamengo, the club where he began nearly a decade ago and which now dominates South American soccer after winning the 2025 Copa Libertadores.

“Now, what comes next is to talk about Vinicius Junior. When does his contract end, president? We won’t have to pay anything to Real Madrid,” Flamengo sporting director Jose Boto said during the press conference introducing Lucas Paqueta, another star of the Brazil national team, who joined the team this week.