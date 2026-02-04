Trending topics:
2026 World Cup
Argentina FA confirms U.S. base for Lionel Messi’s national team at 2026 World Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi is preparing for what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance in 2026, while head coach Lionel Scaloni continues to fine-tune plans for Argentina’s squad. With less than six months to go before the tournament kicks off, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has confirmed that the team will be based on U.S. soil for much of the World Cup, which will be staged across North America.

AFA announced that Kansas City will serve as the Albiceleste’s base during the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While the specific training facility has not yet been disclosed, expectations are that Sporting Kansas City’s training complex will host Messi and the national team.

The decision was the result of extensive planning. In a statement released Wednesday, AFA explained that after several inspection visits and a comprehensive final report, “it was concluded that Kansas City would be the ideal location to approach the competition, based on the distances between host cities and, above all, the facilities and overall comfort available to the delegation.

Earlier expectations pointed toward Argentina setting up camp in Miami, Florida—particularly at Inter Miami’s facilities—mirroring what the national team did during the October international break and factoring in Messi’s presence there. However, the locations of Argentina’s group-stage matches ultimately led the federation to adjust its plans.

With two pre–World Cup friendlies still to be scheduled, the group-stage venues played a decisive role in the choice. Drawn into Group J, Argentina will open against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 16, before traveling to Dallas to face Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 27 at AT&T Stadium. Should Argentina top the group, Messi and company could then continue their run in cities such as Miami, Atlanta, and New York/New Jersey.

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid in bold post-2026 World Cup move

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid in bold post-2026 World Cup move

Which camp will Messi’s Argentina use?

While Argentina’s strategic base city has been confirmed, the specific training ground has yet to be officially announced. Had Miami been selected, Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale facility would have been the obvious choice, but the shift to Kansas City has opened up new possibilities.

The leading candidate is Sporting Kansas City’s training complex, a top-tier facility regularly used by the MLS club. An alternative option under consideration is the Kansas City Current’s facilities from the NWSL. Training is expected to begin on June 1, once Scaloni has finalized the World Cup squad.

