Carlo Ancelotti’s Neymar U-turn comes with one major catch as Santos star’s Brazil return hinged on strict 2026 World Cup conditions

Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar are preparing to reunite on soccer’s biggest stage after months of uncertainty surrounding the Santos star’s international future. For a long time, many inside Brazil believed the forward’s World Cup story might already be over, but the latest squad announcement has completely changed the conversation around the Selecao ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Brazil officially confirmed its final squad for the World Cup this week, and Neymar’s inclusion immediately became the biggest talking point across the country. The 34-year-old will now prepare for what is expected to become the fourth and likely final World Cup appearance of his remarkable career.

The decision surprised many observers because doubts over Neymar’s physical condition had continued to grow in recent months. Since suffering a serious ACL injury in October 2023, the forward has struggled to regain full rhythm, while recurring fitness concerns constantly raised questions about whether he could still perform at the highest international level.

Despite those concerns, Ancelotti made it clear that the veteran attacker still has an important role to play within the national team setup. The Italian coach believes Neymar can still offer something valuable to Brazil, even if the structure around him has now changed significantly.

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The conversation that changed everything

According to reports from Globo, the turning point arrived during a direct video call involving Ancelotti, Neymar, and Brazil sporting director Rodrigo Caetano. That conversation reportedly removed the final doubts the coach still had regarding the player’s commitment and attitude.

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The report claims the Italian boss wanted complete honesty before making his final decision. After nearly three years away from international soccer, the manager reportedly needed reassurance that Neymar was prepared to accept a very different role inside the national team environment.

During the conversation, Ancelotti reportedly informed Neymar that he would no longer automatically be Brazil’s captain and would not be guaranteed a place in the starting lineup. The Italian coach also made it clear that discipline, focus, and collective balance would become central pillars of his project with the Selecao.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

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Neymar’s reported stance on Brazil’s new reality

Those conditions represented a major shift from previous eras, when Neymar was unquestionably treated as the center of the national team project. Under Ancelotti, Brazil appears determined to build a more balanced group centered around collective strength rather than individual status.

What ultimately convinced Ancelotti was Neymar’s reaction to the conversation. According to multiple reports in Brazil, the forward responded positively and showed genuine willingness to adapt for the good of the squad.

Sources close to the Brazilian federation believe Neymar accepted the new conditions with humility and maturity. That response reportedly played a huge role in securing his place ahead of younger options such as Chelsea forward Joao Pedro.

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