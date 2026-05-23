Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and James Rodriguez’s Colombia to make history as 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 27 never-before-seen international clashes

Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez are set to headline one of the most unusual storylines of the 2026 World Cup, as the expanded tournament in North America prepares to introduce a series of international clashes the soccer world has literally never seen before. With 48 teams participating for the first time in history, the competition will create matchups that have never happened in official games or even friendly encounters.

According to reports highlighted by Revista Serie Z on X (formerly Twitter), 27 group-stage fixtures at the 2026 World Cup will be completely unprecedented at senior international level. That means some nations will face opponents they have never encountered across more than a century of international soccer.

Fans are used to seeing familiar rivalries at World Cups. However, this expanded format has opened the door for nations from completely different soccer worlds to finally collide on the biggest stage. The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup to feature 48 national teams, increasing the number of group-stage games dramatically.

As a result, countries that rarely qualify for major tournaments now have a chance to meet traditional soccer powers for the very first time. This statistic alone highlights how much international soccer is changing. Smaller soccer nations that previously had limited exposure outside their own confederations are now entering completely new territory.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

Several of the matchups involve debutants or countries that historically have not crossed paths due to geography, qualification structures, or differing competitive levels. The expansion has effectively reshaped the international soccer map.

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Portugal, Colombia, and Group K become the biggest curiosity

The most surprising example comes from Group K, where every matchup is reportedly unprecedented. That means Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo have never faced one another in any senior international setting.

For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, the chance of meeting James Rodriguez’s Colombia for the first time at a World Cup adds another layer of intrigue. Despite both nations having long soccer histories and world-famous stars, they somehow never crossed paths before now.

The same applies to Portugal’s meetings with Uzbekistan and DR Congo. Colombia also enters the tournament facing unfamiliar opponents across the board, creating a group built entirely on mystery and unpredictability.

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The full list of reported unprecedented fixtures includes:

South Africa vs South Korea

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Canada

Haiti vs Scotland

Haiti vs Morocco

Curacao vs Germany

Curacao vs Ecuador

Curacao vs Ivory Coast

Ecuador vs Ivory Coast

Belgium vs Iran

Belgium vs New Zealand

Cape Verde vs Spain

Cape Verde vs Uruguay

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Iraq vs Norway

Iraq vs France

Iraq vs Senegal

Jordan vs Austria

Jordan vs Argentina

Uzbekistan vs Portugal

DR Congo vs Colombia

Uzbekistan vs Colombia

DR Congo vs Portugal

Portugal vs Colombia

Uzbekistan vs DR Congo

Panama vs Ghana

Panama vs Croatia

Ghana vs Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and James Rodriguez (right)

Rare international meetings spark excitement

Some of the clashes immediately stand out because they feel almost impossible in traditional soccer history. Curacao vs Germany, Haiti vs Scotland, and Iraq vs France are examples of matchups fans never expected to see at a World Cup.

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The Colombia vs Portugal matchup may attract the biggest global audience because of the star power involved. Ronaldo remains one of soccer’s biggest names even at 41, while James Rodriguez continues to be one of Colombia’s most iconic modern players after his unforgettable performances at previous World Cups.

The expanded competition also allows nations from Africa, Asia, CONCACAF, and Europe to meet in combinations rarely seen before. That unpredictability could make the group stage one of the most entertaining in tournament history.