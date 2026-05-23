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Hull City vs Middlesbrough LIVE updates: Halftime! (0-0) EFL Championship playoff final

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Oliver McBurnie of Hull City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship Final.
© Getty ImagesOliver McBurnie of Hull City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship Final.

Wembley Stadium is locked and loaded to host an absolute blockbuster as Hull City and Middlesbrough collide in the EFL Championship playoff final, both hunting for a coveted spot in the Premier League.

Following a fairly cagey and subdued opening half at Wembley, genuine goal-scoring opportunities proved few and far between. Middlesbrough was the undisputed conductor of the first 45 minutes, dictating a massive 72% of the possession compared to a meager 28% for Hull City. Yet, despite chasing shadows for most of the half, it was the Tigers who carved out the most threatening chances to break the deadlock.

Hull City sparked panic in their opponents’ box with just two meaningful offensive bursts, courtesy of dangerous efforts from Mohamed Belloumi and Oliver McBurnie. Boro eventually offered a response late in the half, threatening right before the whistle with a close-range look from David Strelec.

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Halftime!

The game goes to halftime!

45'+2- Nice chance from Boro! (0-0)

Strelec unleashes a brilliant, low-driven strike from outside the area that finishes inches wide, scraping past the outside of the Hull City post!

42'- Nice try from Belloumi! (0-0)

Belloumi unleashes a venomous strike from outside the box that whistles just wide of Brynn’s post!

37'- Browne tries with a header (0-0)

Alan Browne attempts a header from inside the box, but his effort flashes wide of Pandur’s target.

30'- Hull City gaining rhythm (0-0)

Hull City are beginning to see more of the ball, though possession remain overwhelmingly dominated by Middlesbrough, with Boro dictating a massive 76% of play compared to just 24% for the Tigers.

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23'- First chance for Hull City (0-0)

Lewie Coyle commands Hull City's first attempt of the match with a header, but Brynn pulls off a great save to tip it over the crossbar for a corner.

18'- First shot of the game (0-0)

Strelec registers the first shot of the match with a glancing header, though it sails safely over the Hull City crossbar.

15'- No action from Hull City (0-0)

So far, it is a one-way street at Wembley with Boro doing all the attacking, while Hull City drop deep to defend and look to launch a lightning-fast counterattack to cause some damage.

8'- Not much happening at the beginning (0-0)

It has been a quiet opening few minutes at Wembley, with Boro dictating the tempo and dominating possession but failing to carve out any real danger so far.

2'- First chance for Middlesbrough (0-0)

Middlesbrough start off controlling possession and generated the first real chance of the match via a dangerous cross, but Pandur safely plucked the ball out of the air to diffuse the threat.

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GAME ON!

The game between Hull City and Middlesbrough is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Head-to-head record

Hull City and Middlesbrough have squared off 31 times since 2007, with Boro holding a razor-thin advantage in the historic matchup. In their overall head-to-head record, Middlesbrough has claimed 15 victories compared to Hull City’s 11 wins, with the two sides splitting the points on just five occasions.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at Wembley Stadium!

Middlesbrough lineup confirmed!

Middlesbrough's starting XI: Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, Browne, Targett; Whittaker, McGree; Strelec.

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Hull City lineup confirmed!

Hull City's starting XI: Pandur; Ajayi, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Giles; Belloumi, Millar; McBurnie.

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Kickoff time and where to watch

Hull City vs Middlesbrough will get underway at Wembley Stadium at 10:30 AM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the option to watch Hull City vs Middlesbrough in the USA.

Hull City and Middlesbrough clash in EFL Championship playoff final

Welcome to our live blog of the EFL Championship playoff final! Hull City and Middlesbrough clash at Wembley Stadium, with both teams looking for a spot in the Premier League.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

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