Hull City vs Middlesbrough LIVE updates: Halftime! (0-0) EFL Championship playoff final

Wembley Stadium is locked and loaded to host an absolute blockbuster as Hull City and Middlesbrough collide in the EFL Championship playoff final, both hunting for a coveted spot in the Premier League.

Following a fairly cagey and subdued opening half at Wembley, genuine goal-scoring opportunities proved few and far between. Middlesbrough was the undisputed conductor of the first 45 minutes, dictating a massive 72% of the possession compared to a meager 28% for Hull City. Yet, despite chasing shadows for most of the half, it was the Tigers who carved out the most threatening chances to break the deadlock.

Hull City sparked panic in their opponents’ box with just two meaningful offensive bursts, courtesy of dangerous efforts from Mohamed Belloumi and Oliver McBurnie. Boro eventually offered a response late in the half, threatening right before the whistle with a close-range look from David Strelec.