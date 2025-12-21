Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Copa do Brasil
Comments

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa do Brasil

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Philippe Coutinho of Vasco da Gama runs with the ball in front of Raniele of Corinthians
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesPhilippe Coutinho of Vasco da Gama runs with the ball in front of Raniele of Corinthians
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians
WHAT Copa do Brasil
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Sunday, December 21, 2025
WHERE Fubo, TV Globo Internacional, FOX Deportes, Premiere and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Copa do Brasil final delivers a high-stakes showdown as Corinthians and Vasco da Gama meet with a trophy and bragging rights hanging in the balance. Corinthians arrive after a turbulent Brasileirao campaign that ended in 13th place but still good enough to punch a ticket to the Copa Sudamericana.

Meanwhile, Vasco steadied the ship late in the season to avoid the drop and secure continental qualification of their own. With both teams carrying uneven league form yet peaking at the right time, this winner-take-all matchup promises urgency, intensity and drama from the opening whistle.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa do Brasil

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa do Brasil

Vasco da Gama take on Fluminense in the first leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil semifinal. Fans in the United States can follow every moment of the matchup, with complete kickoff details and broadcast information provided for both television and streaming platforms.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Sudamericana

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Sudamericana

Vasco da Gama meets Independiente del Valle in the second leg of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-offs. Fans in the U.S. can watch the match live—here’s all the key info on how and when to tune in or stream the broadcast.

Santos provides crucial update on Neymar’s injury: When can fans expect Brazil star’s return after Brazilian Serie A opener confirmed absence?

Santos provides crucial update on Neymar’s injury: When can fans expect Brazil star’s return after Brazilian Serie A opener confirmed absence?

Neymar already missed a month of action and, frustratingly for fans, will also sit out Santos' opening match of the 2025 Serie A season against Vasco da Gama. In an official update, the club has now addressed its captain’s status.

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappé’s 21st-century goalscoring record after strike vs. Villarreal

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappé’s 21st-century goalscoring record after strike vs. Villarreal

After finding the back of the net against Villarreal, FC Barcelona star has now closed in on a Kylian Mbappé’s goalscoring record in the 21st century.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo