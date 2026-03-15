Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineups for Lazio vs. AC Milan in Serie A clash

AC Milan face Lazio seeking an important victory in the Serie A to continue chasing the top spot. Coming off two consecutive wins, expectations are high around the Rossoneri, as they have improved their offensive contribution while maintaining strong defensive consistency. Ahead of the match, fans are closely watching whether coach Massimiliano Allegri will once again rely on Christian Pulisic, as supporters hope to see his best version return.

After avoiding setbacks in his injury recovery, Christian Pulisic is expected to start for AC Milan, as he has been a regular presence in the team’s recent training sessions. While the USMNT star appears to be in full physical condition, he has not yet managed to recover his best form, remaining without a goal in 2026. Despite this, coach Allegri has continued to rely on him in the last three matches, showing that he still believes the winger can regain his scoring power.

Coupled with the USMNT star, Rafael Leao could also be in the offense, as coach Allegri has consolidated them as his preferred attacking duo with the Portuguese star in peak form. However, Christopher Nkunku may also play a key role in the rotation. Moreover, Pervis Estupiñan is also expected to have a key role, as he has been recovering his best form, netting a goal in the last game.

Unlike AC Milan, SS Lazio arrive at the match in the middle of a season filled with inconsistencies. With only one victory in their last five matches, they need a win to move closer to European competitions, as they currently sit in tenth place in Serie A, greatly disappointing their fans. In addition, they continue to struggle offensively, being one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league with just 28 goals.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

Lazio predicted lineup vs. AC Milan

SS Lazio face AC Milan looking to surprise with their collective play and defensive solidity. However, coach Maurizio Sarri arrives with four key absences: Ivan Provedel, Danilo Cataldi, Nicolò Rovella and Samuel Gigot. Alongside them, Alessio Romagnoli and Toma Bašić remain doubtful due to physical issues. Despite this, they trust Daniel Maldini—son of Rossoneri’s legend Paolo Maldini—to make the difference by scoring against his former team.

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With this in mind, Lazio could play as follows: Edoardo Motta; Adam Marusic, Mario Gila, Oliver Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares; Patric, Kenneth Taylor, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Gustav Isaksen, Daniel Maldini, Mattia Zaccagni.

AC Milan predicted lineup vs. Lazio

AC Milan arrive in top form, emerging as favorites against SS Lazio, aiming to close in on the Serie A lead. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri won’t have Adrien Rabiot due to yellow card accumulation, nor Matteo Gabbia and Ruben Loftus-Cheek because of injury. Additionally, Santiago Giménez remains doubtful. Despite this, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic are expected to make the difference in the scoring side.

Considering this, the Rossoneri could lineup as follows: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Koni de Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Alexis Saelemakers, Youssouf Fofana, Luka Modric, Samuele Ricci, Pervis Estupiñan; Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao.

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