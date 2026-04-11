How to watch Santos vs Atletico Mineiro in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Atletico Mineiro on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos vs Atletico Mineiro WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Saturday, April 11, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Atletico Mineiro and Santos square off in a matchup featuring two sides coming off contrasting results in Matchday 10. Atletico Mineiro head into the contest riding the momentum of a gritty win over Paranaense, a result that pushed them to 14 points and into the middle of the table, with their sights now set on climbing even higher.

Meanwhile, Santos find themselves under pressure after a 3-1 loss to Flamengo left them stuck on 10 points, hovering just two points clear of the relegation zone. With urgency building for Neymar’s squad, they’ll be chasing a much-needed result to create breathing room, while Atletico looks to keep their upward trajectory intact.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Santos vs Atletico Mineiro and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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