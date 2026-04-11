Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Good news for Messi: Argentina star Lo Celso returns from three-month injury with eyes on World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Argentina players Giovani Lo Celso and Lionel Messi.
© Hernan Cortez/Getty ImagesArgentina players Giovani Lo Celso and Lionel Messi.

In recent weeks, the news has not been positive for Argentina, with several players sidelined by injuries in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, Giovani Lo Celso is the exception, returning after an extended spell on the sidelines with the goal of joining Lionel Messi in North America this summer.

Lo Celso was included in the 24-man squad selected by head coach Manuel Pellegrini for Real Betis’ match on Sunday against Osasuna in Pamplona. The call-up marks the midfielder’s return following a prolonged absence due to a muscle injury.

Gio’s last appearance came on January 22, when he played just six minutes in a UEFA Europa League clash against PAOK before suffering a significant tear in the rectus femoris of his right thigh that forced him to leave the match.

If he sees minutes against Osasuna this Sunday, Lo Celso will end an 80-day stretch without official match action. In total, he missed 15 matches at club level across La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Europa League.

Tweet placeholder

Lo Celso aims to regain ground with Argentina

The muscle injury sustained at Betis also kept Giovani Lo Celso out of Argentina’s plans at the start of the year. He was left off Lionel Scaloni’s roster for the friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia in Buenos Aires during the March FIFA break.

Advertisement
Argentina on alert as Lautaro Martinez suffers second straight injury two months before 2026 World Cup

see also

Argentina on alert as Lautaro Martinez suffers second straight injury two months before 2026 World Cup

With just two months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lo Celso’s situation remains uncertain. For years, he has been a key piece of the squad and Lionel Messi’s primary creative partner. However, recurring injuries over the past few seasons have caused him to lose ground, while other players have risen in the manager’s pecking order.

At the moment, reports indicate that Scaloni is set on bringing several midfielders to the World Cup, including Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, and Nicolas Paz. Lo Celso is not currently part of that group and will need to deliver strong performances — and, above all, maintain his fitness — in the coming months with Betis to compete for one of the final roster spots.

Lo Celso has unfinished business at the World Cup

Despite being a regular part of the Argentina setup for most of the past decade, Giovani Lo Celso has yet to play in a World Cup. He was included in the squad for Russia 2018, but then-head coach Jorge Sampaoli surprisingly did not give him a single minute across Argentina’s four matches.

Advertisement

Four years later, Lo Celso was a clear starter in Lionel Scaloni’s plans heading into Qatar 2022, but an untimely muscle injury suffered weeks before the tournament while playing for Villarreal ruled him out of the squad. Now, he faces the challenge of earning a spot on Argentina’s roster for North America 2026 and finally settling that unfinished business.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi hit by major blow ahead of Finalissima vs. Spain as key Argentina midfielder likely ruled out

Messi hit by major blow ahead of Finalissima vs. Spain as key Argentina midfielder likely ruled out

A teammate of Lionel Messi in Argentina will likely miss the Finalissima against Spain due to injury.

Bad news for Messi: Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso suffers absurd injury during Europa League clash

Bad news for Messi: Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso suffers absurd injury during Europa League clash

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso suffered an injury while playing for Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League.

Lionel Messi reportedly faces backlash at Inter Miami as Gio Lo Celso makes future decision ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi reportedly faces backlash at Inter Miami as Gio Lo Celso makes future decision ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi is reportedly facing a setback in Inter Miami’s pursuit of Giovani Lo Celso, as the midfielder has made a decision about his future with the 2026 World Cup in mind.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly take major step toward signing Argentina international Gio Lo Celso

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly take major step toward signing Argentina international Gio Lo Celso

With only details for the signing to happen, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have reportedly taken a key step in order to secure Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo