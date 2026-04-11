Good news for Messi: Argentina star Lo Celso returns from three-month injury with eyes on World Cup

In recent weeks, the news has not been positive for Argentina, with several players sidelined by injuries in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, Giovani Lo Celso is the exception, returning after an extended spell on the sidelines with the goal of joining Lionel Messi in North America this summer.

Lo Celso was included in the 24-man squad selected by head coach Manuel Pellegrini for Real Betis’ match on Sunday against Osasuna in Pamplona. The call-up marks the midfielder’s return following a prolonged absence due to a muscle injury.

Gio’s last appearance came on January 22, when he played just six minutes in a UEFA Europa League clash against PAOK before suffering a significant tear in the rectus femoris of his right thigh that forced him to leave the match.

If he sees minutes against Osasuna this Sunday, Lo Celso will end an 80-day stretch without official match action. In total, he missed 15 matches at club level across La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Europa League.

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Lo Celso aims to regain ground with Argentina

The muscle injury sustained at Betis also kept Giovani Lo Celso out of Argentina’s plans at the start of the year. He was left off Lionel Scaloni’s roster for the friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia in Buenos Aires during the March FIFA break.

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With just two months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lo Celso’s situation remains uncertain. For years, he has been a key piece of the squad and Lionel Messi’s primary creative partner. However, recurring injuries over the past few seasons have caused him to lose ground, while other players have risen in the manager’s pecking order.

At the moment, reports indicate that Scaloni is set on bringing several midfielders to the World Cup, including Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, and Nicolas Paz. Lo Celso is not currently part of that group and will need to deliver strong performances — and, above all, maintain his fitness — in the coming months with Betis to compete for one of the final roster spots.

Lo Celso has unfinished business at the World Cup

Despite being a regular part of the Argentina setup for most of the past decade, Giovani Lo Celso has yet to play in a World Cup. He was included in the squad for Russia 2018, but then-head coach Jorge Sampaoli surprisingly did not give him a single minute across Argentina’s four matches.

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Four years later, Lo Celso was a clear starter in Lionel Scaloni’s plans heading into Qatar 2022, but an untimely muscle injury suffered weeks before the tournament while playing for Villarreal ruled him out of the squad. Now, he faces the challenge of earning a spot on Argentina’s roster for North America 2026 and finally settling that unfinished business.