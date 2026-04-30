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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set for new twist as Mexico great Guillermo Ochoa makes decision on 2026 World Cup participation amid retirement plan

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi (left), Guillermo Ochoa (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Guillermo Ochoa (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

The road to the 2026 World Cup continues to deliver unexpected turns with just 41 days to go. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are already closing in on what would likely be a historic sixth World Cup appearance, but Guillermo Ochoa has now emerged as a fresh part of that story.

All three figures are chasing the same rare milestone, with the possibility of reaching six World Cup appearances, something no player has achieved before. Now, a new decision from the Mexican veteran has added fresh intrigue to that race.

The latest development comes after uncertainty around Mexico’s goalkeeper depth chart heading into the tournament. Injuries and shifting form among younger options reopened the discussion over whether Ochoa could still have a role for the national team despite approaching the final stage of his career.

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The 40-year-old remains active at Limassol in Cyprus and has repeatedly made it clear that he still believes he can contribute. His vast experience, leadership, and proven World Cup pedigree have made him impossible to ignore.

Mexico icon Guillermo Ochoa.

Mexico icon Guillermo Ochoa.

Mexico’s coaching staff had been considering several names for the goalkeeper unit, including Raul Rangel and Carlos Acevedo. However, Ochoa’s experience on the biggest stage gives him an edge that statistics alone cannot fully measure.

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Ochoa’s reported decision revealed

In the middle of the growing speculation, clarity has emerged around Ochoa’s future. Reports confirm that he is set to be included in El Tri’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, putting him in line for a historic appearance.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), Guillermo Ochoa is set to be included in Mexico’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he would make his sixth World Cup appearance before retiring from professional football immediately after the tournament.

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That would place him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are also expected to feature for Portugal and Argentina, respectively. If all three appear, they would stand together in one of soccer’s most exclusive groups.

For Ochoa, the tournament would also serve as a farewell to both club and international action. After more than two decades at the professional level, the 2026 World Cup would become the final chapter of an extraordinary career.

Career built on World Cup moments

If everything unfolds as expected, the implications are enormous. Ochoa would join Ronaldo and Messi in becoming the first players ever to appear in six different World Cups, a milestone that has remained out of reach throughout the sport’s history.

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All three share a similar timeline. Their journeys began in Germany in 2006, continuing through South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018, and Qatar in 2022, creating a rare alignment across different eras of the game.

For Ochoa, the path has been unique. He started as a backup, grew into a leader, and eventually became one of the most recognizable goalkeepers on the global stage. His performances, particularly in tournaments like 2014, turned him into a symbol of resilience for the national team.

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