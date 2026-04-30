Harry Kane named ‘greatest English striker ever’ overcoming Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer, says England icon Joe Cole

Harry Kane has established as one of the best players in the world, leading Bayern Munich’s sporting project. With his imposing impact, he is already regarded as a historic figure in England, leaving a deep legacy in the national team and the Premier League. However, icon Joe Cole made an even bolder claim, stating that the 32-year-old star is the best striker the country has ever produced, surpassing Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

“Without doubt he’s England‘s greatest No. 9. And I’m including Shearer and Rooney in that. I think he’s gone above them in that. You see the goals he’s scored, it’s ridiculous. If he wins a Ballon d’Or, then he’s in the conversation. If he wins the World Cup, he’s even more in the conversation. But it’s just great that he’s one of ours. He’s been the quietly unassuming hero that’s just crept along. And now all of a sudden we realise how good he is,” Joe Cole said, via GOAL.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Kane has emerged as Bayern Munich’s most important player, scoring 54 goals and providing 7 assists in 46 matches. If he maintains this level, he could win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, ending the 25-year drought since the last winner, Michael Owen. With this, the Englishman would leave a legacy surpassing that of Rooney and Shearer, having made a historic impact on every team he has played for.

Harry Kane has surpassed Wayne Rooney in terms of Premier League goals, scoring 213 in 316 matches. While he did not overtake Alan Shearer, who remains the all-time leader with 260 goals in 441 games, the 32-year-old striker has already overcome both at international level. After scoring 78 goals, he ranks as England’s all-time top scorer, overtaking Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton. Moreover, he ranks as the greatest player in Tottenham Hotspur’s history.

Harry Kane of England

Harry Kane eyes legacy-defining run at 2026 World Cup with England

After delivering the best statistical season of his career, Harry Kane has firmly emerged as a Ballon d’Or contender due to his all-around impact. Alongside this, the Englishman has the perfect opportunity to cement his legacy as a historic figure, leaving no doubt. As the national team’s leader at the 2026 World Cup, he could deliver a dominant performance—potentially leading his country to the title and/or finishing as the tournament’s top scorer.

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see also Harry Kane makes Champions League history, breaking Steven Gerrard scoring record

Harry Kane needs just two goals to surpass Gary Lineker as England’s all-time top scorer in the tournament, meaning he could overtake him in this edition. If he wins the Golden Boot, he would become the only English player to claim the award twice, having previously done so in 2018. Moreover, he could make history by leading his country to the title, something they have not achieved in 60 years.

In case he achieves this, Harry Kane would establish unequivocally as the greatest player in England’s history, surpassing Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Alan Shearer, among others. Alongside this, he would significantly boost his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, marking a historic milestone in both his career and his country’s history.