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How to watch Inter Miami vs New York RB in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs New York RB on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs New York RB
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, April 11, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

With both clubs separated by just a single point in the standings, this matchup carries early-season weight as the New York Red Bulls look to build on their 10-point start and climb from seventh place, while Inter Miami aim to steady themselves after a frustrating result last time out.

Despite being held by Austin FC, Miami remain firmly in the hunt, sitting fourth with 11 points—only two shy of leaders Nashville SC—with Lionel Messi heading a squad capable of shifting momentum quickly; with both sides eyeing a statement win to tighten the race at the top, this showdown shapes up as a must-watch.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs New York RB and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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