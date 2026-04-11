How to watch Inter Miami vs New York RB in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs New York RB on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs New York RB WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, April 11, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With both clubs separated by just a single point in the standings, this matchup carries early-season weight as the New York Red Bulls look to build on their 10-point start and climb from seventh place, while Inter Miami aim to steady themselves after a frustrating result last time out.

Despite being held by Austin FC, Miami remain firmly in the hunt, sitting fourth with 11 points—only two shy of leaders Nashville SC—with Lionel Messi heading a squad capable of shifting momentum quickly; with both sides eyeing a statement win to tighten the race at the top, this showdown shapes up as a must-watch.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs New York RB and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

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