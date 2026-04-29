Neymar pushes for Brazil comeback with ambitious World Cup dream involving Lionel Messi

With 44 days to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup, Neymar is still dreaming of being there. The forward sent a clear message about his desire to return to the Brazil national team to compete at North America 2026, also bringing Lionel Messi into the conversation.

“Ney, are you thinking about the World Cup?” a reporter asked the forward during the post-match press conference following Santos’ 1-1 draw against San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. “Of course. Every Brazilian player thinks about that. I hope I can be there,” Neymar replied.

Moments later, another journalist asked whether a potential reunion with Lionel Messi was also part of his plans. “Yes, of course,” Ney answered, going a step further by linking that possibility to a potential meeting at the World Cup: “Also, a final between Brazil and Argentina would be spectacular.”

For now, the Santos forward knows that to achieve his goal of returning to the Brazil national team, he must first deliver convincing performances at club level to catch coach Carlo Ancelotti’s attention.

Neymar and Messi together during a World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in 2016.

In that regard, the past few weeks have been positive. Neymar played the full 90 minutes against San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana and has now done so in five consecutive matches across all competitions. He only missed last Saturday’s clash against Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A, but that was not due to physical issues—it was a decision by coach Cuca to prioritize this week’s match in Buenos Aires.

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see also Neymar could join Santos’ reported Europe tour if left out of Brazil 2026 World Cup squad

An Argentina-Brazil World Cup final would be unprecedented

Despite being two of the strongest national teams in the world, with eight titles between them, Argentina and Brazil have never met in a World Cup final. In fact, they have not faced each other at any stage of the tournament in 36 years.

The last time the two South American giants met at a World Cup was in the Round of 16 at Italy 1990, when Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Claudio Caniggia. That result helped them advance all the way to the final, where they lost 1-0 to West Germany.

Overall, Argentina and Brazil have faced each other four times in the FIFA tournament. Two of those matches were Brazilian victories (2-1 in 1974 and 3-1 in 1982), along with a 0-0 draw in 1978 and Argentina’s win in 1990.

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Messi vs Neymar at international level

The friendship between Lionel Messi and Neymar, forged during their years together at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, has not prevented them from facing off multiple times at international level. Messi holds the edge, with three wins and two losses.

The most significant meeting between the two came in the 2021 Copa America final, when Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 thanks to a goal from Angel Di Maria, ending a 28-year trophy drought. Messi also recorded wins in 2010 and 2012, while Neymar came out on top in a 2014 friendly and a 2016 World Cup qualifier.