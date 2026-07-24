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Pep Guardiola turns down Italy job due to unexpected reason, with Paolo Maldini forced to look elsewhere

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Paolo Maldini, Italy Technical Director, and Pep Guardiola.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesPaolo Maldini, Italy Technical Director, and Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola has decided against becoming the next Italy head coach, dealing a significant blow to the ambitious rebuilding project being led by Paolo Maldini. Italy’s federation now faces the challenge of finding another elite manager capable of restoring the national team to the top of world soccer.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had identified Guardiola as its dream appointment following his departure from Manchester City, believing his experience and tactical vision could transform the national team. However, after several days of discussions and careful consideration, the Spaniard ultimately chose a different path, leaving Maldini and his advisors searching for alternative candidates.

Italy’s ambitious project falls short

According to multiple outlets, including La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Italia, Fabrizio Romano, and The Athletic, Guardiola was among the primary targets after Paolo Maldini became the Italian Football Federation’s new technical director, with Leonardo serving as his advisor.

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Maldini and Leonardo reportedly travelled to Barcelona to meet Guardiola personally, hoping to convince him to lead a long-term project aimed at rebuilding one of international football’s most successful nations. Before speaking with Guardiola, the federation had also contacted Carlo Ancelotti, but the Brazil coach decided to remain in his current position.

Speaking publicly during a Lega Serie A assembly, Maldini admitted that Italy first approached what he considered the best coaches in world football.

“The ideal would be to have the coach by the end of this week, but perhaps even more ideal would be to wait for the person we really want. We cannot deny that we also spoke to Carlo Ancelotti before talking to Pep, and it felt only right to start with those we considered to be the best in the world“, he said.

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Why Guardiola said no

While financial considerations initially attracted attention, reports indicate the decisive factor was something entirely different. Guardiola believes this stage of his career is the right moment to step away from soccer and spend time with his family after completing a demanding decade at Manchester City.

The former Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City manager reportedly wants to recharge before committing to another major challenge. Having spent ten consecutive years managing at the highest level in England, Guardiola felt an immediate return to coaching would not be the right decision.

Fabrizio Romano and multiple Italian outlets reported that Guardiola intends to enjoy an extended break before evaluating future opportunities.

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