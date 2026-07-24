Only Lionel Messi and three legends stand above 2022 World Cup winner Nicolas Otamendi after emotional Argentina retirement

Nicolás Otamendi has officially brought the curtain down on his remarkable Argentina career, ending an international journey that spanned 17 years and included World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi. The veteran defender confirmed his decision after Argentina’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, closing one of the most successful chapters in the history of the national team while leaving behind a legacy matched by only a select group of soccer icons.

The River Plate defender, who recently returned to his homeland after an accomplished European career, chose to announce his farewell through an emotional social media message. His departure marks the end of an era for Argentina, with one of the squad’s most dependable leaders stepping away after helping guide the national team through its most successful modern period.

Otamendi revealed that the World Cup final against Spain would be remembered as the final appearance of his international career. Although Argentina fell 1-0 after extra time, the 38-year-old insisted he leaves with pride rather than regret.

On social media, the defender reflected on the emotions surrounding his final match with the national team. “Today I have to write the hardest words of my entire career. Since childhood, I dreamed of wearing the Argentina national team shirt. It was the greatest privilege that football gave me.”

Otamendi admitted the ending was painful but said the squad could walk away knowing it fought until the very end. “As it happened, my last match was the World Cup final. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but I leave with my head held high, because this team fought until the very last second.”

A place among Argentina’s greatest

Otamendi’s farewell also confirmed another remarkable achievement in his career. He finishes with 139 appearances for Argentina, placing him fifth on the nation’s all-time appearance list behind only Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano, Ángel Di María, and Javier Zanetti.

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That milestone highlights the consistency he displayed since making his debut in May 2009, becoming one of the longest-serving players in Argentina’s modern history.

Across those appearances, Otamendi scored eight goals and contributed three assists, while representing his country in four FIFA World Cups. He also featured in multiple Copa América tournaments and became one of Lionel Scaloni’s most trusted defenders during Argentina’s golden generation.

A career filled with major trophies

Otamendi leaves international football with an outstanding list of achievements. He helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, lifted the Copa América twice in 2021 and 2024, captured the 2022 Finalissima, and finished as runner-up at the 2026 World Cup.

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His performances during the victorious 2022 World Cup campaign established him as one of the team’s defensive leaders. Four years later, he once again helped Argentina reach the final, even though the dream of defending the title ended against Spain.

The defender also produced memorable moments throughout his career, including the famous winning goal against Brazil at the Maracanã during World Cup qualifying, a result that handed Brazil its first-ever home defeat in the competition.