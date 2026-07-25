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‘Who is not proud to stay here has to leave’: Roberto De Zerbi takes a subtle dig at Cuti Romero

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Romero of Tottenham.
© Getty ImagesRoberto De Zerbi and Cristian Romero of Tottenham.

Roberto De Zerbi didn’t hold back when discussing the wave of transfer speculation surrounding his Tottenham squad, delivering a pointed message that landed squarely on Cristian “Cuti” Romero‘s situation, even if it wasn’t asked with him specifically in mind.

Speaking on a press conference from Auckland, New Zealand, where Tottenham are set to play a preseason friendly against Auckland FC, the Italian coach made clear he has no interest in keeping players around who don’t want to be there.

Technically, De Zerbi‘s comment was prompted by a question about Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who’s reportedly pushing for an exit of his own in search of more regular minutes. But the message applies just as directly to Romero, whose name has been increasingly tied to a move away from North London this summer.

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I’ve been very clear since the start of my time at the club. I’ve already said that whoever doesn’t want to stay at Tottenham, whoever isn’t happy, whoever doesn’t feel proud to be here, has to leave. I want proud players, who go out onto the pitch with motivation,” De Zerbi said.

Cristian Romero celebrates a goal for Tottenham. (Getty Images)

Cristian Romero celebrates a goal for Tottenham. (Getty Images)

With Romero now reportedly in active talks over a potential move to Inter Milan, De Zerbi’s comments read less like a passing remark and more like a signal to the squad: anyone whose heart isn’t fully in Tottenham won’t be forced to stay.

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Cristian Romero may get away from Barcelona as center back could go to Italian giant

Where do Romero’s negotiations with Inter Milan stand?

According to Italian outlet SportMediaset, Inter Milan already have a contract prepared for Romero, a three-year deal worth €5 million per season. The report indicates Inter’s front office has been in contact with both Tottenham’s management and the defender’s representatives, laying the groundwork for a potential move.

Romero, who previously spent time in Italian football with Genoa and Atalanta, is said to be open to a return to Serie A, and formal negotiations between the two clubs could get underway in the coming days.

Romero’s move that didn’t sit well with the Tottenham fanbase

One reason behind Romero’s potential exit from England could be that his relationship with Tottenham’s fanbase has reportedly cooled in recent months.

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That shift became more pronounced after the Argentine defender, while sidelined with injury, traveled to Argentina to attend the Torneo Apertura final between his boyhood club Belgrano and River Plate — on the very same day Tottenham were fighting for their Premier League survival.

It’s not the first time Romero’s future at the club has come into question, but that episode marked a clear turning point in how supporters view his commitment.

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