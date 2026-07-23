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‘I’m looking forward to being the player I was at Manchester United,’ Alejandro Garnacho reacts to Aston Villa transfer

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Garnacho leaves the club after a year
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesGarnacho leaves the club after a year

A new transfer opportunity has come Alejandro Garnacho‘s way, with the winger set to move to Aston Villa less than a year after Chelsea purchased him from Manchester United. In an interview with the club’s official channel, the player admitted that he wants to show the version he displayed during his early years.

Garnacho said: “I think I was looking for a club that I could get confidence from and help me try to be the player that I was years ago from my first years at Manchester United.”

The winger joined Aston Villa on an initial season-long loan from Chelsea with a conditional obligation to buy for a fee estimated at around $40 million, less than a year after arriving at Stamford Bridge from Manchester United.

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Garnacho on Unai Emery

The player also revealed that his conversations with Unai Emery played an important role in convincing him to join Aston Villa, with the manager giving him the confidence he was looking for.

Emery changed the club’s recent history (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Emery changed the club’s recent history (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Since Emery became Aston Villa’s manager, the club has established itself among the best teams in England, with the team also lifting a continental trophy in impressive fashion this year.

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Garnacho said: “I spoke with the manager, and he’s given me that confidence. I saw them in the Europa League last season and to be a part of the Champions League is important and with Unai, I spoke with him before I came here and that’s what’s given me the confidence.”

Emery on Garnacho

The manager was also delighted with the arrival of the fast winger and hailed Garnacho’s talent, youth and desire to join the project at Villa Park. Emery said: “We are delighted with Alejandro. He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help with our project. We are really happy.”

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