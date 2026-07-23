Manchester United agree personal terms with Manu Koné as Roma await first offer

A name to follow that may not be among the brightest ones is Manu Koné, who plays as a defensive midfielder for Roma but is currently linked to some huge clubs like Manchester United as he enjoys a vacation after the good World Cup he completed with France.

Manchester United are interested in signing Koné from Roma, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that the club and the midfielder have already reached an agreement on personal terms, even if negotiations between the clubs have not yet involved a formal offer.

United are considered the team currently closest to signing Koné, with the English club potentially able to pay around €50 million for the defensive midfielder. However, Roma are hoping to create a bidding war that could push the price even higher.

Chelsea interested in Koné

The agreement between Manchester United and Koné could give the Premier League club an advantage in the race, but the transfer still depends on reaching an agreement with Roma, which could be a bit more complicated with all the teams that want him.

Roma may sell the midfielder (Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

While the Italian club is waiting for the first formal move from United, Roma could demand a higher fee if more clubs enter the race for the France international, including clubs from the Saudi Arabian market like Al-Ahli that are also after the midfielder.

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This may not be the only option for Koné if he wants to remain in the most important competition, with a direct rival of Manchester United also ready to get him. Chelsea are also interested and could potentially pay €60 million.

Atlético Madrid’s offer

The Premier League clubs aren’t the only teams of importance following Koné, as Atlético Madrid had already made an offer. The Spanish club may still have the midfielder as a target, but they could also be looking elsewhere after their €40 million proposal was quickly rejected by Roma.