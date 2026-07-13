Casemiro’s replacement arrives as Manchester United complete $67M Andrey Santos deal

Even though Casemiro is coming off an impressive season, he decided not to renew his contract with Manchester United, leaving as free agent. The veteran midfielder has not yet signed with any club, but the Red Devils have moved to strengthen their midfield. Despite the 2026 World Cup still being underway, the Red Devils have announced the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea for $67 million.

Manchester United have announced the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Regarded as one of the game’s brightest prospects, he has been offered a contract until 2031, along with a unilateral option for an additional year. While the Red Devils did not disclose the financial details, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the deal was completed for $67 million, along with a 10% sell-on clause in favor of the Blues.

During the 2025-26 season, Andrey did not become an undisputed starter for Chelsea, but he still played a significant role. Across 43 appearances, he scored three goals and provided four assists. With Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo ahead of him, the Brazilian was destined for a secondary role. As a result, his move to the Red Devils appears to be the ideal opportunity to establish himself in European soccer.

Unlike at Chelsea, Andrey Santos will find the ideal opportunity at Manchester United to play an important role. With Casemiro gone and Manuel Ugarte expected to leave soon, the young Brazilian appears to be arriving as a regular midfield option, serving as the team’s stopper. At just 22 years old, he has the perfect opportunity to establish among the Premier League elite under head coach Michael Carrick.

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Andrey Santos hails Michael Carrick as the ‘perfect’ coach

Throughout his tenure at Chelsea, Andrey Santos never had a head coach who fully committed to his talent. As a result, his move to Manchester United appears to be the perfect opportunity, as head coach Michael Carrick considers him a key part of both the club’s present and future. During his official presentation, the 22-year-old midfielder decided to praise Carrick, making it clear that he is the perfect coach for his professional career.

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“Everything about Manchester United is special. It is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented. As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick, he is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams,” reveals Andrey Santos, via Manchester United website.

With only Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount in midfield, Andrey is expected to play a very important role during the 2026-27 season. Carrick has consistently shown a strong commitment to developing young talent, something that will be key to the Brazilian’s growth. Unlike other young foreign players, he has already played in the Premier League with two clubs, so he understands how to play in the league and that will be crucial to his adaptation.