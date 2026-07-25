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Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni should continue with Argentina for one key reason, per Angel Di Maria

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria of Argentina.
© Marcos Brindicci/Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Angel Di Maria of Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni remain at the center of Argentina’s future debate after another unforgettable World Cup campaign. While Messi’s international career and Scaloni’s position as head coach continue to generate questions, Angel Di Maria believes both figures should remain involved with the national team due to one powerful reason.

Although some reports have suggested that Messi may retire from international football after the World Cup final defeat, no official decision has been announced. The possibility of seeing him continue until the 2028 Copa America remains open, especially with his current physical condition allowing him to compete at the highest level.

The former La Albiceleste star has called for patience and continuity after the team’s emotional 2026 FIFA World Cup journey ended with a defeat against Spain in the final. According to Di Maria, Messi still has plenty to offer despite turning 39, while Scaloni remains the ideal person to guide a talented group of emerging players.

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Di Maria wants Messi to continue with Argentina

Messi’s future with Argentina has been one of the biggest talking points since the 2026 World Cup final. The captain helped Argentina reach another final and delivered another remarkable tournament, but the 1-0 defeat against Spain increased speculation that his time with the national team could be coming to an end.

However, Di Maria believes Messi should decide his own future and continue playing for as long as he feels capable. The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain winger insists that Messi’s age should not be viewed as a limitation after seeing him perform at the highest level once again. “Leo should continue for as long as he wants. I think he can carry on for many more years,” Di Maria told TNT Sports.

The 36-year-old also highlighted Messi’s extraordinary achievements and his ability to remain among football’s elite players despite being in the final stages of his career. “At 39 years old, he has proven he is still one of the best players in history, and there are no limits to his abilities,” Di Maria said.

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For Di Maria, Messi’s value goes beyond statistics and trophies. The Argentina captain remains a leader inside the dressing room and a symbol for a younger generation that has grown under his influence.

The reason Di Maria believes Scaloni must stay

While Messi’s future has dominated headlines, Di Maria also addressed the uncertainty surrounding Scaloni. The Argentina coach’s contract situation has created questions about whether he will continue leading the team after building one of the most successful eras in the country’s soccer history.

Since taking charge, Scaloni has transformed Argentina into a consistent international powerhouse. Under his leadership, the national team won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America, creating a winning culture that had been missing for decades.

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Di Maria believes Scaloni’s greatest achievement has been developing a new generation of players capable of carrying Argentina forward. “He is the leader of this Scaloneta and this national team, and I hope he continues. I believe he is building a wonderful generation of young players, and that is something in the national team’s interest,” Di Maria said.

The former Argentina winger praised the coach’s ability to create unity within the squad and believes his work is far from complete. “He will know what he wants, but I hope he stays,” Di Maria added.

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