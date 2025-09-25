Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona
© Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesFerran Torres of FC Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Oviedo vs Barcelona
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT • Thursday, September 25, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona return to action under heavy pressure after Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Levante extended Los Blancos’ winning streak to six and kept the title race razor-tight. The Catalan side sits two points behind their rivals and can’t afford to slip when they host Real Oviedo.

Oviedo mired near the bottom with just three points from their first five matches. They will enter this game desperate for a result to halt their slide, but knocking off one of Europe’s heavyweights is a tall order.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Julián Álvarez scores brilliant goal to complete hat-trick in Atlético Madrid’s 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano

Video: Julián Álvarez scores brilliant goal to complete hat-trick in Atlético Madrid’s 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano

With a wonderful strike, Julián Álvarez completed his first hat-trick in Europe for Atletico Madrid's 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Ballon d’Or 2025: La Liga president Javier Tebas gives unusual seven-word reasoning for Lamine Yamal’s defeat to Ousmane Dembele

Ballon d’Or 2025: La Liga president Javier Tebas gives unusual seven-word reasoning for Lamine Yamal’s defeat to Ousmane Dembele

In a remark that has sparked debate across Spain and beyond, Tebas gave an unusual seven-word explanation for why Yamal did not claim the Golden Ball—adding a mysterious twist to an already dramatic evening.

How to watch Levante vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Levante vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Levante receive Real Madrid in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including kickoff times and how to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

From reality show winner to Cristiano Ronaldo’s double and Champions League champion without playing

From reality show winner to Cristiano Ronaldo’s double and Champions League champion without playing

In 2010, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated headlines, Ben Greenhalgh won the Champions League with Inter Milan thanks to a reality show.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo