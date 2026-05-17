How to watch Barcelona vs Betis in USA: 2025/26 La Liga, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Betis on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Betis WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Sunday, May 17, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona enters the final home game of their season with the La Liga title already secured, but with history firmly in their sights. Hansi Flick‘s side is on the verge of completing a perfect home campaign, having won all 18 of their matches at Camp Nou so far. Securing one more victory would make them only the second team in the 21st century across Europe’s top leagues to achieve a 100% home record, placing immense importance on this seemingly dead-rubber fixture.

Meanwhile, Real Betis arrives in Barcelona with their own objectives successfully met. Having locked up fifth place and a coveted spot in next season’s Champions League, Manuel Pellegrini‘s team has the freedom to play without pressure. Riding a seven-match unbeaten streak in the league, Betis will be eager to cap off an impressive season with a statement win against the champions on their own turf, playing the role of ultimate spoilers.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This season has seen Barcelona reassert their domestic dominance, clinching back-to-back league titles in style. Their campaign was highlighted by an 11-game winning streak that built an insurmountable lead, though a recent loss to Alaves showed they are not invincible. In contrast, Betis has been a model of consistency and resilience, securing European football by proving to be one of Spain’s toughest teams to break down, especially in the latter half of the season.

The tactical battle will pit Barcelona‘s high-octane, aggressive offense against Betis’s organized and effective system. Barcelona leads La Liga with 91 goals and the highest expected goals (xG), a testament to their relentless attacking philosophy. This approach, however, relies on a high defensive line that has left them vulnerable in cup competitions. Betis boasts the fifth-best attack and defense in the league, suggesting they have the tools to both withstand pressure and pose a significant threat on the counter-attack.

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For Barcelona, the motivation is singular and historic: to win all 19 home league games in a season. For the players and fans, this match is a celebration and a chance to etch their names in the record books. Betis, free from any league pressure, is playing for pride. Manager Manuel Pellegrini also has a personal score to settle, as he has historically struggled against Barcelona, making a victory here a significant personal achievement to close out the year.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been overwhelmingly dominated by Barcelona. The Catalan giants are undefeated in their last ten encounters with Betis, securing seven wins and three draws. Betis has not tasted victory against Barcelona since a narrow 1-0 win back in 2021, underscoring the scale of the challenge they face at Camp Nou.

Recent matches between these two sides have been incredibly entertaining and high-scoring affairs. The reverse fixture earlier this season was an eight-goal thriller that ended in a 5-3 victory for Barcelona. Remarkably, both teams have found the back of the net in each of the last five head-to-head meetings, and Barcelona has scored four or more goals against Betis in three of those five contests.

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The data points to a game filled with goals. The last five matchups have produced an astonishing average of 5.2 goals per game. Bettors should also watch Barcelona‘s Ferran Torres, who has been a nightmare for the Betis defense, scoring eight goals in his last five appearances against them, a run that includes two hat-tricks.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will be forced to make adjustments, with Barcelona missing a few key playmakers while Betis contends with significant absences from both injuries and suspensions.

Barcelona will be without star winger Lamine Yamal, who is sidelined with a thigh injury for the remainder of the season. Midfield engines Frenkie De Jong and Fermin Lopez are also doubtful due to physical discomfort. While the title is secure, Hansi Flick will likely field a strong lineup to honor the occasion and pursue the perfect home record.

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Betis faces a more challenging situation. Key players Cucho Hernandez and Diego Llorente are both suspended for this crucial clash after accumulating yellow cards. Furthermore, the team’s injury list remains long, with Aitor Ruibal, Angel Ortiz, and Marc Bartra all unavailable until next season, testing the depth of Pellegrini‘s squad.

Barcelona Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Araujo, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Casado; Rashford, Gavi, Bardghji; Torres.

This lineup remains formidable despite the absences. The focus will be on Ferran Torres to continue his incredible scoring run against Betis, supported by the creative midfield pairing of Pedri and Gavi who will be tasked with controlling the tempo of the game.

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Betis Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Lopez; Bellerin, Gomez, Natan, Rodriguez; Roca, Altimira; Antony, Fidalgo, Abde; Bakambu.

With key players suspended, Pellegrini will rely on the experience of his available squad. Cédric Bakambu will likely lead the attack, with creative duties falling to Antony and Fidalgo, who will need to be at their best to break down the champions’ defense.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Barcelona vs Betis match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, a web browser, and iOS and Android devices.

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In addition to this La Liga clash, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. This includes other top European leagues, cup tournaments, and exclusive sports analysis shows.

A subscription costs just $14.99/mo. The platform offers a comprehensive package for soccer fans, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action from your favorite teams around the world.

SEE MORE: For a complete rundown of all of the soccer streaming options, check out our schedule of La Liga games on US TV and streaming.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.