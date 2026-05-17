How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest WHAT English Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Sunday, May 17, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester United enters the final stretch of the season with their primary objective complete: Champions League qualification is secured. Now, the focus shifts to locking down third place in the Premier League table, a feat that requires just a single point from their remaining fixtures. After a transformative period under manager Michael Carrick, who steadied the ship following a rocky start to the season, United aims to finish with a statement performance at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest arrives in Manchester with a sense of relief and accomplishment. Having navigated a chaotic season that saw four different managers at the helm, the club has successfully avoided relegation under the guidance of Vitor Pereira. Forest is currently riding an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak, a run that includes stunning results against top-tier opposition. With nothing to lose and momentum on their side, they pose a significant threat to a United side with little urgency.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Manchester United endured a turbulent start under Ruben Amorim, only to find stability and attacking flair after Michael Carrick took charge, suffering just two defeats in his first 15 matches. In contrast, Nottingham Forest‘s campaign has been a story of survival, culminating in a remarkable late-season surge under Vitor Pereira that has cemented their Premier League status.

The tactical battle at Old Trafford promises to be a clash of philosophies. Carrick has instilled a potent attacking style, with United averaging 1.75 goals per game this season and taking an average of 16.5 shots in home matches. They will likely dominate possession and look to break down Forest‘s defense. However, Forest has become a lethal counter-attacking side, scoring 13 goals in their last four away games. United‘s known vulnerability in transition could be the key for the visitors to unlock scoring opportunities.

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Motivation will be a critical factor in this matchup. For Manchester United, the primary goal is to avoid defeat and confirm their third-place finish, providing a positive end to the domestic season before focusing on summer recruitment. For Nottingham Forest, the pressure is off. Having secured safety, their motivation will be to extend their unbeaten run, challenge a top side, and end a rollercoaster season on an undeniable high note.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has recently favored the visitors in league play. Nottingham Forest is currently undefeated in their last four Premier League meetings against Manchester United, winning three of those encounters. This trend defies expectations and highlights Forest‘s ability to rise to the occasion against the Red Devils. United‘s only recent victory against them came in a narrow 1-0 FA Cup match.

Looking at the last five clashes across all competitions, the pattern of Forest‘s competitiveness is clear. The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the City Ground. Prior to that, Forest had secured three consecutive league wins over United, including a memorable 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in December 2024. This recent history suggests Forest knows how to get results in this matchup.

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From a data perspective, goals are a consistent theme. Both teams have scored in three of the last five meetings, with an average of 2.8 total goals per game during that span. Furthermore, Nottingham Forest has demonstrated its scoring prowess by netting two or more goals against United in three of those five matches, making this a fixture that consistently produces offensive action.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are navigating injury concerns, though Nottingham Forest faces a more extensive list of absentees heading into the final matchday.

Manchester United will be without key defender Matthijs de Ligt, who continues his long-term recovery. The squad’s depth is further tested by injuries to striker Benjamin Sesko, who is out with a knock, and midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who is doubtful with a back issue. These absences will force Michael Carrick to adjust his lineup, particularly in the attack.

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Nottingham Forest‘s injury list is significant, with several players on long-term layoffs, including John Victor, Nicolò Savona, and Willy Boly. Their most influential player, Morgan Gibbs-White, is also questionable with a head injury. This lengthy list of unavailable players means Vitor Pereira will have to rely on the depth of his squad to field a competitive team at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Shaw, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Casemiro; Cunha, Fernandes, Diallo; Mbeumo.

With Benjamin Sesko sidelined, Bryan Mbeumo is expected to lead the line. The creative engine of the team remains Bruno Fernandes, who is just one assist shy of tying the Premier League‘s single-season record and will be highly motivated to make history.

Nottingham Forest Projected XI (4-4-2): Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina; Dominguez, Anderson, Yates, Hutchinson; Jesus, Wood.

This projected lineup reflects Forest‘s injury challenges, notably the likely absence of Morgan Gibbs-White. The formation provides a solid defensive structure and relies on the work rate of its midfield and the partnership of Gabriel Jesus and Chris Wood up front to create chances.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

A subscription to DirecTV Stream also gives you access to a variety of other top soccer competitions. You can stream matches from La Liga, Premier League, and other tournaments from around the world, making it a comprehensive choice for soccer fans.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $69.99, offering great value for the amount of live sports content provided. There are no long-term contracts, so you can cancel your subscription at any time.

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SEE MORE: For a full schedule of Premier League games, check out our Premier League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.