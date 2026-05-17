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How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid in USA: 2025/26 La Liga, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Sevilla vs Real Madrid
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, May 17, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Sevilla enters this high-stakes clash at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán with a clear objective: secure La Liga survival. After a turbulent season, the team has found a crucial run of form, winning four of their last seven matches and stringing together three consecutive league victories for the first time in two years. A win here would mathematically guarantee their place in the top flight, adding immense urgency to their performance.

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Standing in their way is a Real Madrid side with nothing left to play for but pride. Locked into second place after conceding the league title, Los Blancos are navigating a disappointing end to their campaign. While they have more points at this stage than they did last season, the atmosphere is one of frustration. This match pits Sevilla‘s desperate fight for survival against a wounded giant looking to make a final statement.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Sevilla is on a sharp upward curve under manager Luis García, collecting 12 points in his seven-match tenure and showcasing renewed resilience, highlighted by a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal. In contrast, Real Madrid is limping to the finish line, with off-pitch issues and a sense of deflation hanging over the squad despite their undeniable talent.

The tactical battle will likely see Sevilla leverage their home advantage and survival instinct to press with high intensity. Their recent success has been built on collective effort and the contributions of homegrown talent. Real Madrid will rely on moments of individual brilliance from their world-class attackers to break through. The key will be whether Sevilla‘s organized, motivated unit can neutralize the sporadic but lethal threat posed by Madrid‘s stars.

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For Sevilla, the motivation is simple and powerful: secure safety with one game to spare. Every point is vital, and they cannot afford to let up. For Real Madrid, the challenge is to demonstrate professionalism and character. Despite a season that fell short of expectations, the club’s standards demand a strong performance, making this a test of their resolve against a team fighting for its life.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been overwhelmingly dominated by Real Madrid. Los Blancos are currently on a four-game winning streak against Sevilla and are undefeated in their last 14 encounters, a run that includes 12 victories and only two draws. This long-standing dominance gives Madrid a significant psychological edge heading into the match.

A look at the last five meetings reinforces this trend. Real Madrid has won four of the last five, including the reverse fixture earlier this season, which ended in a 2-0 victory at the Bernabéu. Prior results include a 2-0 win, a 4-2 victory, and a 1-0 win for Madrid, with a single 1-1 draw breaking the streak in October 2023.

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From a data perspective, Real Madrid‘s defense has been particularly effective against Sevilla, keeping three clean sheets in their last five matchups. Sevilla has managed to score just three goals in that same period, underscoring their difficulty in breaking down the Madrid backline. The last two games between the sides have both ended with a 2-0 scoreline in favor of Real Madrid.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads enter this critical match with significant injury concerns, forcing tactical adjustments from both managers.

Sevilla will be without several key players, including Isaac Romero, Manu Bueno, and Marcão. While Romero has resumed training, he is not expected to be available, putting a strain on the team’s attacking options. These absences will test the depth of a squad that has recently relied on contributions from its academy players to secure vital points.

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Real Madrid is facing a more extensive injury crisis, compounded by a virus affecting Andriy Lunin and Dean Huijsen. The injury list is long, with Federico Valverde, Arda Güler, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Éder Militão all sidelined. This severely depletes their depth and forces manager Álvaro Arbeloa to rely on a makeshift lineup for this challenging away fixture.

Sevilla Projected XI (4-4-2):
Vlachodimos; Carmona, Salas, Castrin, Suazo; Vargas, Agoume, Gudelj, Oso; Maupay, Adams.
This 4-4-2 formation is designed for defensive stability and a disciplined midfield structure. The attack will depend on the partnership between Neal Maupay and Che Adams, while the defense features academy graduates who have stepped up in recent weeks.

Real Madrid Projected XI (4-4-2):
Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Asencio, Garcia; Diaz, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Pitarch; Vinicius, Mbappe.
Despite the injuries, Real Madrid can still field a formidable lineup. The attack is led by the world-class duo of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé, with Jude Bellingham providing creativity and control from the midfield.

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More details on how to watch

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid match is available on Fubo. You can watch the action live on your computer, smartphone, tablet, and smart TV through the platform’s app or website.

In addition to La Liga, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a wide array of other top soccer competitions, including Serie A and Ligue 1, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99/mo, providing an affordable way to follow your favorite teams throughout the season.

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The service also offers an extensive library of non-soccer content, including hit movies, popular TV series, and other live sports, making it a comprehensive entertainment package.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, visit our La Liga TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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