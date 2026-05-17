Bayern Munich announce Manuel Neuer injury: Will it affect his Germany 2026 World Cup chances?

Manuel Neuer has remained one of the best goalkeepers in the world for more than 15 years at Bayern Munich. Under Vincent Kompany, the 40-year-old star has been a starter, even renewing his contract until 2027. Because of this, he appears to be on track to be called back up by Germany for the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, he suffered an injury in the most recent match, raising doubts about his participation in the anticipated tournament.

According to Florian Plettenberg, via X, formerly Twitter, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and Rudi Völler have managed to convince Manuel Neuer to return to the national team. Despite retiring in August 2024, the 40-year-old star remains in excellent form and will reportedly be ready to serve as Germany’s starting goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup, leaving Oliver Baumann as the backup despite being the starter during the UEFA Qualifiers.

After being substituted in the previous match against 1. FC Köln, Manuel Neuer has been diagnosed with muscle problems in his left calf, reveal Bayern Munich. Despite this, Florian Plettenberg revealed that the veteran German’s injury has no serious consequences, meaning he could recover soon and his possible presence with Germany at the 2026 World Cup would not be at risk. With this in mind, he could be heading to his fifth edition of the anticipated tournament.

Far from confirming his return to the national team, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided to avoid making statements regarding the 40-year-old goalkeeper: “Neuer retired of his own free will, he has repeated that several times and that is why it is not even useful to constantly discuss it… the list won’t be published, so I won’t comment on it. What I can say is that there are a lot of players on it, because there are 55 of them,” he revealed, via ZDF-Sportstudio.

Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Germany gives instructions to his keeper Manuel Neuer

Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury paved the way for Neuer’s return

Following a successful international career, Manuel Neuer decided to retire from Germany as a true legend. With that, he aimed to focus on Bayern Munich and maximize the final years of his club career. Marc-André ter Stegen then appeared to take over as the veteran goalkeeper’s successor, becoming Nagelsmann’s preferred choice to start at the 2026 World Cup. However, an injury sustained while at Girona FC involving the 34-year-old star changed everything.

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Ter Stegen suffered a severe torn hamstring and tendon damage in his left thigh shortly after arriving at Girona FC. As a result, he had to undergo surgery in February, which leaves him with a recovery period of four to five months and rules him out of the 2026 World Cup. For this reason, Julian Nagelsmann turned to Oliver Baumann as his starting option, with Alexander Nübel listed as backup. However, none of them fully convinced, opening the door for Neuer’s return.

Unlike Baumann or Nübel, Manuel Neuer has been regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world this season. While Bayern Munich did not win the UEFA Champions League, the 40-year-old goalkeeper emerged as a standout in Vincent Kompany’s team. With his foot skills and impressive saves, head coach Julian Nagelsmann may have found in him the best option to restore stability to the national team in goal, potentially playing his final tournament.