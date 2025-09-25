Trending topics:
Video: Lionel Messi’s heartwarming gesture after Inter Miami win stuns New York

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The Argentine legend sealed the win with his second goal late in the match, keeping Miami firmly in the MLS playoff race.
© Getty ImagesThe Argentine legend sealed the win with his second goal late in the match, keeping Miami firmly in the MLS playoff race.

Inter Miami delivered a statement victory at Citi Field, defeating New York City FC 4-0, with Lionel Messi once again stealing the spotlight. The Argentine superstar scored a brace, added a brilliant assist, and capped the evening with a heartwarming gesture toward fans that quickly went viral across social media.

The win keeps Miami firmly on track for a strong finish in the MLS playoff race, with Messi continuing to prove that even at 38 years old, he remains one of the most decisive players in world soccer.

The breakthrough came thanks to a familiar partnership. After a precise ball from Sergio Busquets, Messi sprinted past his marker, controlled the ball inside the box, and calmly slotted it past the goalkeeper to open the scoring. The play showcased not only Messi’s trademark vision but also his unmatched ability to convert chances under pressure.

In the closing minutes of the match, Messi struck again. With Inter Miami already dominating, he added the team’s fourth goal, sealing a memorable night in New York. His brace now brings him even closer to the top of the MLS scoring charts, underlining his relentless impact since joining the league in 2023.

Tweet placeholder

A gesture that went viral

Beyond the goals and assists, Messi’s humanity was on display after the final whistle. The captain of Inter Miami approached a group of supporters and signed a jersey, prompting cheers and emotional reactions. Moments later, as he headed toward the tunnel, Messi raised his arms and waved to the crowd, a gesture captured by MLS cameras and shared widely online.

Video: Lionel Messi scores wonderful brace for Inter Miami vs. NYCFC to qualify to MLS playoffs

For fans in attendance, it was another reminder of why Messi’s presence in MLS has transformed not only Inter Miami but also the broader soccer landscape in the United States.

Inter Miami’s momentum builds

The 4-0 win against NYCFC extends Inter Miami’s impressive run of form as they push toward the MLS playoffs. With Messi leading the attack, supported by veterans like Busquets and Jordi Alba, Miami looks poised to contend for its first-ever MLS Cup.

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

As the season enters its decisive phase, one thing is certain: Lionel Messi continues to deliver magic on and off the pitch, and his performances are redefining expectations for soccer in America.

