Champions League
How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Juventus on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Juventus
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Wednesday, October 22, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, UniMás, TUDN, and ViX
Match Overview

Matchday 3 of the League Stage features a marquee showdown as Real Madrid, the competition’s most successful club, look to continue their flawless run against a Juventus team still hunting for its first win. Led by Kylian Mbappe and a roster loaded with world-class talent, Madrid enter brimming with confidence and intent to tighten their grip on the top spot.

Juve, on the other hand, come in under pressure after back-to-back draws and will treat this as a must-win to keep their campaign from slipping away. Don’t miss this heavyweight battle between two European giants—it’s shaping up to be one of the can’t-miss matches of the round.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
