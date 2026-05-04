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Inter Milan’s Giuseppe Marotta ranks Barcelona interest in Alessandro Bastoni as ‘superficial and not very concrete’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Alessandro Bastoni of FC Internazionale Milano celebrates after being confirmed as Serie A winners.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesAlessandro Bastoni of FC Internazionale Milano celebrates after being confirmed as Serie A winners.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Alessandro Bastoni has been labeled the absolute priority to reinforce Barcelona’s defensive line. Following his defensive mistakes with Italy in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the defender is reportedly looking to leave Serie A. In response, Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has described Barcelona’s interest as superficial and not very concrete, casting doubt on his potential departure.

Bastoni is a talented player. He’s had some bad luck in certain situations and everyone has eyes on him… He’s a great champion and that’s why top European clubs are on him. I won’t hide the fact that there’s Barcelona but it’s still very superficial and not very concrete. As we’ve always said: a player leaves when he expresses the desire to leave. Right now, Bastoni is ours, he wants to stay with us and we are happy to keep him,” Marotta said, via Radio Anch’Io Sport.

Despite his recent defensive mistakes, Bastoni remains one of the best left-sided defenders in the world, providing consistency and playing a key role in build-up play. In addition, the Italian is already one of the leaders in the Inter Milan dressing room, having been an undisputed starter for more than four years. Because of this, the Nerazzurri are reportedly demanding a transfer fee of around €70 million (around $81.8 million), making his departure more complicated.

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In an effort to raise the quality of their defensive line, the Blaugranas are open to offering a transfer fee close to €50 million (around $58.4 million), which appears to be delaying negotiations with Inter Milan. Because of this, president Marotta’s comments highlight a clear issue: The significant difference in valuation is preventing Alessandro Bastoni’s departure. If Barcelona want to secure the Italian, they will have to increase their bid.

Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Report: Barcelona eye two alternatives as Bastoni deal stalls

Even though Gerard Martín has surprised with his impact as a central defender, Barcelona are targeting Alessandro Bastoni as a key difference-maker, aiming to bring defensive balance. Faced with ongoing difficulties with Inter Milan, they have reportedly decided to prepare alternatives, as Hansi Flick needs a left-footed defender. In this context, Evan Ndicka and Cristian Romero have emerged as alternatives to the Italian ahead of the summer of 2026.

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According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blaugrana have added Evan Ndicka of AS Roma to their transfer shortlist. Standing out in Serie A, the French defender would be a much more affordable option, with an estimated value of around €40 million, which they would aim to reduce further. In addition, he has proven to be one of the most consistent players in the squad, playing a key role even in build-up play and the team’s ball progression.

Along with Ndicka, Barcelona are reportedly targeting Cristian Romero. Despite being the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, he is looking to leave the team in search of a competitive project. In the event of a relegation to the EFL Championship, they could seek a transfer fee of around €50-60 million or less, as he is a proven leader, and reliable, reports Diario Sport. However, Alessandro Bastoni remains the priority, so they will try to secure his signing until the very last moment.

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