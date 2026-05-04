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‘Neymar was technically even better than Ronaldo and Messi,’ says two-time Brazil’s World Cup winner Cafu

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Neymar of Brazil and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Pedro Vilela/Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Neymar of Brazil and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Neymar Jr. has become as one of the best players of the recent era. Not only did he dominate with Barcelona, but also with Brazil, becoming the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer. Even though the final years of his career have not been the most impressive, two-time Brazil World Cup winner Cafu has backed the 34-year-old’s return to the national team, making a surprising comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Two-time World Cup-winning Brazilian Cafu decided to openly support the 34-year-old star’s return to the national team, drawing a surprising comparison. “If Neymar is in good shape — physically fit, tactically fit, technically fit — it’s obvious he’s a player who decides games. But only Ancelotti can decide and only Neymar can know if he’s ready… For me, Neymar was technically even better than (Cristiano) Ronaldo and Messi, he said, via The Times.

Although Neymar Jr. did not win a Ballon d’Or, he did compete directly with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo season after season to be the best player in the world. With his pace, dribbling, and game intelligence, he defined an era at Barcelona and PSG, captivating many fans who saw him as a difference-maker and a leader in his position. In addition, the Brazilian star has scored 454 goals, leaving his mark on soccer history.

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Far from Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo being surpassed, Neymar Jr. was a completely different kind of player from both legends, arguably the best in the world in his own profile. As injuries affected his career, he has evolved into a more complete player, distributing play as an attacking midfielder and elevating his teammates. Because of this, Cafú is backing his return to Brazil, as he remains one of the most technically gifted players on the planet.

neymar brazil

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came in October 2023.

Neymar Jr.’s legendary career cements his global legacy

Despite injuries cutting short his rise, Neymar Jr. managed to build a legendary legacy in soccer history. After scoring 79 goals, he surpassed Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. In addition, he established as one of the most complete players in the world, being fully compatible with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in the historic ‘MSN’ attacking trio. Alongside this, he became PSG’s fourth all-time top scorer, pathing a huge legacy in all his teams.

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Neymar pushes for Brazil comeback with ambitious World Cup dream involving Lionel Messi

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Neymar pushes for Brazil comeback with ambitious World Cup dream involving Lionel Messi

Neymar Jr. may be Brazil’s most decisive player in 2026 World Cup

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. has gone through several disappointing recent seasons, with injuries playing a major role in his career. However, the veteran now appears to be regaining his full impact at Santos FC, leading the attack as the creative focal point. With this in mind, the 34-year-old star could become Brazil’s most decisive player at the 2026 World Cup.

While Raphinha and Vinícius Jr. are expected to lead Brazil’s attack, they have not managed to be truly decisive under Carlo Ancelotti. Because of this, Neymar Jr. could help elevate the team’s creative side, aiming to boost his teammates’ scoring output, a main problem ahead the anticipated tournament. Although he has not been part of the head coach’s process, the number of injuries could open the door for a strong return.

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