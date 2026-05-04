How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest WHAT English Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Monday, May 4, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Chelsea enters this crucial Premier League fixture in a state of crisis, desperate to salvage their season. Currently sitting in eighth place, the Blues are chasing a European qualification spot but are haunted by a devastating run of five consecutive league losses without scoring a single goal. The recent FA Cup semi-final victory over Leeds has provided a sliver of hope under a new interim manager, but the pressure is immense to translate that cup form into a statement win at Stamford Bridge.

Nottingham Forest arrives in London with a completely different momentum. Engaged in a fight for survival, Forest is on a six-match unbeaten streak in the league, a run that has pulled them five points clear of the relegation zone. However, their focus is split, as this match is critically positioned between the two legs of their Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa. Manager Vítor Pereira faces the challenge of balancing the immediate need for league points with the historic opportunity of a European final.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Chelsea has endured a tumultuous campaign marked by inconsistency and a mid-season managerial change, culminating in their worst league scoring drought since 1912. In stark contrast, Nottingham Forest has found form at the perfect time, transforming from relegation candidates into one of the league’s most resilient teams with a massive +11 goal differential over their unbeaten streak.

The tactical battle at Stamford Bridge is set to be a classic clash of styles. Chelsea, despite their finishing woes, ranks highest in the league for expected goals (xG), indicating they consistently create scoring opportunities and will likely dominate possession. Forest, however, has become masters of the counter-attack. They proved their lethal efficiency in a 5-0 demolition of Sunderland with just 39% possession and have scored an astonishing nine goals from only 20 shots in their last two league games.

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Motivation for both sides is at a fever pitch, but for different reasons. For Chelsea, this match is about restoring pride, ending a miserable league run, and keeping their faint hopes of European football alive. For Nottingham Forest, the primary objective is securing their Premier League status for another year. A win would likely guarantee survival, but with a massive Europa League tie looming, the club may be forced to prioritize, potentially resting key players and settling for a draw on the road.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Chelsea has had the upper hand in this fixture, winning three of the last five encounters, with Nottingham Forest managing just one victory and one match ending in a draw. The Blues are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak against Forest, demonstrating a clear recent advantage in head-to-head matchups.

Looking at the most recent results, Chelsea secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season and has kept a clean sheet in their last two games against Forest. However, it’s worth noting that two of the last three meetings at Stamford Bridge have ended in a draw, suggesting that Forest is capable of frustrating the home side in their own stadium.

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Key statistical trends reveal a low-scoring history between these teams. Forest has scored only a single goal against Chelsea in their last three meetings combined. Furthermore, only two of the last five clashes have seen both teams find the back of the net, with the matches averaging a modest 2.4 goals per game.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads are contending with significant availability issues, with Chelsea‘s extensive injury list being compounded by a suspension, while Nottingham Forest must manage fatigue and potential rotation.

Chelsea‘s interim manager faces a selection headache with several key players sidelined. Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended, while Reece James, Levi Colwill, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are among those on a long-term injury list. The latest blow is a hamstring injury to Estêvão, which has put his World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

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Nottingham Forest is also missing key personnel, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willy Boly for the remainder of the season. Manager Vítor Pereira’s main challenge will be managing his squad’s fitness, with this Premier League game falling between two crucial Europa League semi-final legs. Dan Ndoye is the newest injury concern and is likely to miss the trip to London.

Chelsea Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro.

This lineup leverages Chelsea‘s creative midfield trio of Palmer, Fernandez, and Neto to generate chances for their top scorer, Joao Pedro. The Brazilian has been a rare bright spot this season, netting 14 Premier League goals, and will be the focal point of their attack.

Nottingham Forest Projected XI (4-4-2): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Cunha, Williams; Hutchinson, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Jesus, Wood.

Forest is expected to field a disciplined 4-4-2 formation designed to absorb pressure and strike quickly on the break. The partnership of Jesus and Wood up front provides a physical presence and a direct threat, perfectly suited to exploit any defensive gaps left by an attacking Chelsea side.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest match on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and VIZIO.

In addition to this Premier League match, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can watch other Premier League games as well as matches from La Liga, Serie A, and Liga MX.

A subscription to DirecTV Stream costs just $69.99/month. This plan gives you access to all the live sports and on-demand content available through the service.

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SEE MORE: For our comprehensive guide to watching all Premier League games, check out our Premier League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.