Report: Brazilian youngster Endrick makes clear decision about his future at Real Madrid

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Endrick of Real Madrid warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports game.
Endrick of Real Madrid warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports game.

In Real Madrid‘s generational change, Endrick arrived as one of the most exciting prospects in the forward line. The Spanish club invested $40 million in the Brazilian sensation, with potential bonuses pushing the fee to $83 million. However, he has found himself sidelined, overshadowed by youth talent Gonzalo Garcia in the rotation not having played this season a single minute. In response, Endrick has reportedly made a decision regarding his future.

At a recent press conference, coach Xabi Alonso emphasized that both Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick have shown no desire to leave the team, and he intends to rely on them for the rest of the season. However, The Athletic highlighted an incident in Real Madrid’s last game against Getafe, where Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo entered as substitutes, sidelining Endrick. This decision reportedly frustrated the young Brazilian, prompting him to reconsider his future.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, Endrick is eager to pursue a loan move from Real Madrid during this winter transfer window. He aims to play a leading role on the pitch to enhance his chances of making Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, a spot that’s uncertain with Vitor Roque, Richarlison and Joao Pedro impressing. While seeking more playing time, Endrick remains committed to Real Madrid and isn’t looking to exit permanently.

Since arriving at Real Madrid, Endrick has played in just 37 games, contributing seven goals and one assist, yet consistently showcasing his exceptional talent every chance he gets. He’s proven to be impactful not only as a scorer but also as a creator, resembling the multifaceted style of Karim Benzema. Despite his ability to influence games, both Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso surprisingly did not gave him enough playing time to fully integrate to the lineup.

Real Madrid star Endrick looks on

Endrick of Real Madrid reacts during the Copa del Rey semifinal match.

Endrick linked with several leading European clubs as winter transfer market approaches

Endrick, despite limited playtime since arriving in European soccer, has displayed exceptional talent, establishing himself as a standout young Brazilian. With 14 appearances and three goals for Brazil’s senior team, he has drawn significant attention. Some top European clubs are eager to secure a loan deal for him in the winter transfer window, aiming to rejuvenate their offense and help him reach peak form.

Olympique de Marseille are gearing up to make a loan proposal to Real Madrid for Endrick, according to L’Equipe. Coach Roberto De Zerbi aims to bolster an attack soon to be depleted by the Africa Cup of Nations absences of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Amine Gouiri, giving him an important role in his potential arrival.

Despite Marseille’s frontrunner status, Bein Sports reports that several European team like Juventus, West Ham United, and Manchester United are also closely eyeing the young star. Having the 2026 World Cup closer, Endrick may chase the opportunity that secures him more important role, to bolster his level and clinch a spot in Brazil.

