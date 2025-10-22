Trending topics:
Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Goa in AFC Champions League 2?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring a goal.

Al Nassr, under the helm of Jorge Jesus, have surged into a formidable start in the 2025-26 season, showcasing an impressive unbeaten run. They march into today’s clash against India’s Goa in the AFC Champions League 2, eager to claim a win that would solidify their position atop Group D. In a surprising tactical decision, Jesus has chosen to discard Cristiano Ronaldo for today’s game, despite his recent goal-scoring prowess.

In the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season, Cristiano Ronaldo has remained in top shape, steering clear of any significant injuries. The veteran has netted five goals in just as many matches, showcasing his exceptional form. Yet, coach Jorge Jesus announced in a press conference that the 40-year-old star will sit out games played outside Saudi Arabia to maintain his fitness for the long haul.

Cristiano’s absence from the lineup isn’t the only surprise; star forwards Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman found themselves on the bench. Jorge Jesus opted for an unconventional front line, featuring Haroune Camara and Mohammed Marran. Despite these significant offensive shifts, the team struck early, with young standout Angelo continuing to prove himself as a vital asset.

After failing to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite, Al Nassr shifted to the AFC Champions League 2, with Cristiano Ronaldo yet to make an appearance. Although there’s a possibility he could play in a home fixture, Ronaldo won’t be central to their strategy. Facing an opponent they should easily defeat, head coach Jorge Jesus plans to rest key players and provide opportunities for less regular squad members.

Kingsley Coman celebrating with Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC’s fourth goal.

Al Nassr lineup vs Goa in AFC Champions League 2 showdown

Al Nassr entered their third AFC Champions League match with just one player sidelined due to injury: Nawaf Al-Aqeedi, nursing a thigh issue. In a surprising strategic shift, coach Jorge Jesus made significant rotations, notably excluding Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad. Moreover usual starters like Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Mohamed Simakan, Kingsley Coman, and Nawaf Boushal found themselves on the bench.

With this, Al Nassr are playing as follows against Goa: Bento Krepski; Sultan Al Ghanam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Inigo Martinez; Wesley Gassova, Ali Al Hassan, Angelo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ayman Yahya; Mohammed Marran, Haroune Camara.

Al Nassr will face Goa on Wednesday in the AFC Champions League Two, and head coach Jorge Jesus spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo.

