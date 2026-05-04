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Report: Thibaut Courtois may be ready to join Real Madrid squad facing Barcelona in LaLiga clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid acknowledges the fans.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesThibaut Courtois of Real Madrid acknowledges the fans.

In the midst of a disappointing season, Real Madrid have suffered significant injury absences, affecting their consistency. One of the most sensitive losses has been Thibaut Courtois. While Andriy Lunin has been solid, the Belgian star’s absence has been strongly felt, with a lack of security between the posts. However, the 33-year-old goalkeeper is reportedly close to rejoining the squad to face Barcelona in LaLiga clash.

According to Abraham P. Romero, via El Mundo ES, Thibaut Courtois has returned to Real Madrid training, completing it without any issues. With this, the Belgian goalkeeper appears to have put his muscle tear injury behind him and is expected to start in El Clásico against Barcelona in LaLiga. Following his return, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa regains one of the undisputed leaders of the dressing room, aiming for a crucial victory.

With Courtois back, Los Blancos hope to avoid a defeat and prevent Barcelona from being crowned league champions in El Clásico, avoiding a humiliating outcome. However, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa will need to maintain a solid defensive structure, something that has been significantly weakened following Éder Militão’s absence. Despite this, they could rely on Vinícius Jr.’s strong form as their main hope of securing victory.

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Kylian Mbappé in doubt as Real Madrid face Barcelona with absentees

After being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and sitting 11 points behind the top of LaLiga, Real Madrid are having a thoroughly disappointing season. Despite this, they need to finish the campaign with a run of victories, aiming to avoid seeing Barcelona crowned champions in El Clásico. To do so, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa faces a difficult challenge, as he regains Courtois, but there are serious doubts over Kylian Mbappé along with two other key absences.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks dejected

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks dejected.

Kylian Mbappé’s availability remains uncertain, as he underwent a fitness test today, May 4, and will do so again on Wednesday to determine whether he can feature in El Clásico, reports Abraham P. Romero via El Mundo ES. With this situation, Los Blancos could lose their top scorer, once again turning to Gonzalo García, who had a strong performance against Espanyol, forming a solid partnership with Vinícius Jr. in attack.

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Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa will also be unable to count on Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal. While the Frenchman will be out for five months following surgery, the Spaniard will miss two weeks and is expected to return for the final match against Athletic Bilbao, reports Fabrizio Romano via X. In addition, Real Madrid will also be without Arda Güler, Rodrygo Goes, and Éder Militão, leaving them significantly limited ahead of their clash against Barcelona in LaLiga.

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