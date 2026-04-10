How to watch Real Madrid vs Girona match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Girona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Madrid vs Girona WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, April 10, 2026

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The pressure is mounting on Real Madrid heading into Matchday 31, as a costly loss to Mallorca left them seven points behind in the La Liga title race. With Barcelona also gaining ground after a comeback win over Atletico Madrid, there’s no margin for error for Kylian Mbappe and company as the season winds down.

Up next is a crucial matchup against Girona FC, who are still fighting to stay clear of the relegation zone after an inconsistent campaign—making this a must-win scenario for both sides, so don’t miss this high-stakes La Liga showdown.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Real Madrid vs Girona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

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Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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