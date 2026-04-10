Chelsea confirm punishment for Enzo Fernandez ahead of Premier League clash with Manchester City

Enzo Fernandez has been at the center of most Chelsea-related reports over the past week. After being punished for comments interpreted as a nod to Real Madrid, the midfielder appeared to get his situation at the club back on track. However, that will not be enough for him to return to the squad ahead of the Premier League match against Manchester City.

“He won’t play on Sunday,” Liam Rosenior announced during Friday’s press conference. This means that, despite the relationship between the parties having improved—as the player’s agent, Javier Pastore, stated earlier this week—the punishment will remain in place as originally decided.

The Argentine midfielder missed last weekend’s FA Cup match against Port Vale, in which the Blues cruised to a 7-0 win, and the same will be true for Sunday’s crucial clash against the Citizens at Stamford Bridge.

“I had three or four conversations with Enzo,” the Chelsea manager explained. “It was a serious meeting about something very serious. I’m not questioning Enzo’s character or who he is as a person. We’ve made a sanction, we made a decision – I made a decision – and what I want for Enzo is for him to come here and have an outstanding career.”

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Regarding Fernandez’s response after the punishment was handed down, Rosenior was clear: “He’s apologised to me, he’s apologised to the club, and we’ll deal with that after a massive game on Sunday… Hopefully after that he’ll be a massive part of the group moving forward.”

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Major absence for Chelsea

It is clear that the decision to sanction Enzo Fernandez—and to keep that punishment in place despite the situation being clarified—reflects how seriously Chelsea have taken the matter, viewing it as a potential threat to squad harmony and the club’s collective objectives.

However, from a sporting standpoint, not having the Argentine midfielder available will be a significant disadvantage. The Blues did not need Fernandez to secure a comfortable win against third-division side Port Vale in the FA Cup, but things will be very different in Sunday’s clash with Manchester City.

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Chelsea will be up against one of the strongest teams in England, currently second in the Premier League standings behind Arsenal, in a match that could prove crucial in the race to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

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Without Enzo Fernandez, Liam Rosenior’s side will be missing not only one of their leaders and captains, but also a midfielder who has made a difference in key moments throughout the season. He has recorded 18 goal contributions (12 goals and 6 assists) in 46 appearances.