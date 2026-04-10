Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PREMIER LEAGUE
Comments

Chelsea confirm punishment for Enzo Fernandez ahead of Premier League clash with Manchester City

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez and coach Liam Rosenior.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesChelsea star Enzo Fernandez and coach Liam Rosenior.

Enzo Fernandez has been at the center of most Chelsea-related reports over the past week. After being punished for comments interpreted as a nod to Real Madrid, the midfielder appeared to get his situation at the club back on track. However, that will not be enough for him to return to the squad ahead of the Premier League match against Manchester City.

“He won’t play on Sunday,Liam Rosenior announced during Friday’s press conference. This means that, despite the relationship between the parties having improved—as the player’s agent, Javier Pastore, stated earlier this week—the punishment will remain in place as originally decided.

The Argentine midfielder missed last weekend’s FA Cup match against Port Vale, in which the Blues cruised to a 7-0 win, and the same will be true for Sunday’s crucial clash against the Citizens at Stamford Bridge.

I had three or four conversations with Enzo,” the Chelsea manager explained. “It was a serious meeting about something very serious. I’m not questioning Enzo’s character or who he is as a person. We’ve made a sanction, we made a decision – I made a decision – and what I want for Enzo is for him to come here and have an outstanding career.”

Tweet placeholder

Regarding Fernandez’s response after the punishment was handed down, Rosenior was clear: “He’s apologised to me, he’s apologised to the club, and we’ll deal with that after a massive game on Sunday… Hopefully after that he’ll be a massive part of the group moving forward.”

Advertisement
Argentina stars Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister face uncertainty over their Premier League futures

see also

Argentina stars Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister face uncertainty over their Premier League futures

Major absence for Chelsea

It is clear that the decision to sanction Enzo Fernandez—and to keep that punishment in place despite the situation being clarified—reflects how seriously Chelsea have taken the matter, viewing it as a potential threat to squad harmony and the club’s collective objectives.

However, from a sporting standpoint, not having the Argentine midfielder available will be a significant disadvantage. The Blues did not need Fernandez to secure a comfortable win against third-division side Port Vale in the FA Cup, but things will be very different in Sunday’s clash with Manchester City.

Premier League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Premier League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Chelsea will be up against one of the strongest teams in England, currently second in the Premier League standings behind Arsenal, in a match that could prove crucial in the race to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Without Enzo Fernandez, Liam Rosenior’s side will be missing not only one of their leaders and captains, but also a midfielder who has made a difference in key moments throughout the season. He has recorded 18 goal contributions (12 goals and 6 assists) in 46 appearances.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea controversy settled after latest meeting: ‘We made peace’

Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea controversy settled after latest meeting: ‘We made peace’

The conflict between Chelsea and Enzo Fernandez appears to have reached a resolution.

Enzo Fernandez saga adds new chapter as Chelsea reportedly consider restoring Argentina star’s top role

Enzo Fernandez saga adds new chapter as Chelsea reportedly consider restoring Argentina star’s top role

Enzo Fernandez’s situation at Chelsea could change after he was disciplined by the club.

Argentina stars Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister face uncertainty over their Premier League futures

Argentina stars Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister face uncertainty over their Premier League futures

Despite being two of the Premier League’s top performers, Argentina midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister are facing uncertainty regarding their futures.

Enzo Fernández’s gestures to Real Madrid continue as Chelsea star praises Madrid, Kroos and Modrić

Enzo Fernández’s gestures to Real Madrid continue as Chelsea star praises Madrid, Kroos and Modrić

Enzo Fernández had nice words for Madrid and Real Madrid legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with his Chelsea future in doubt.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo