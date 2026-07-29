How to watch MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars match in the USA: Live Stream and TV

Here are all of the details of where you can watch MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars
|WHAT
|MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars match
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, July 29, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
North American soccer’s biggest annual showcase returns as MLS and Liga MX renew their growing rivalry in a clash featuring many of the region’s brightest stars. The competition could not be more even, with the leagues splitting the previous four meetings and each side claiming two wins.
Packed with high-level talent and plenty of attacking firepower, this edition is expected to deliver another entertaining battle from the opening whistle to the final minute. Which league will gain the upper hand and break the deadlock? Be sure to tune in and catch every moment of the action.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV
is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.