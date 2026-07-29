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MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars
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How to watch MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars match in the USA: Live Stream and TV

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Son Heung-Min of LAFC, MLS All-Star player
© Luiza Moraes/Getty ImagesSon Heung-Min of LAFC, MLS All-Star player
Here are all of the details of where you can watch MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars
WHAT MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars match
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, July 29, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

North American soccer’s biggest annual showcase returns as MLS and Liga MX renew their growing rivalry in a clash featuring many of the region’s brightest stars. The competition could not be more even, with the leagues splitting the previous four meetings and each side claiming two wins.

Packed with high-level talent and plenty of attacking firepower, this edition is expected to deliver another entertaining battle from the opening whistle to the final minute. Which league will gain the upper hand and break the deadlock? Be sure to tune in and catch every moment of the action.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch MLS All Star vs Liga MX All-Stars and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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