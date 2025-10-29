Trending topics:
Copa Libertadores
How to watch Racing Club vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Facundo Mura of Racing Club is challenged by Bruno Henrique of Flamengo
Facundo Mura of Racing Club is challenged by Bruno Henrique of Flamengo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Racing Club vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Racing Club vs Flamengo
WHAT Copa Libertadores
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, October 29, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

Flamengo edged out a last-minute goal in the opening leg, giving them a slim advantage as the Copa Libertadores semifinals continue. Racing Club head back to their home stadium, where they’ve been nearly unstoppable this season, aiming to erase the deficit in front of their passionate fans.

With both teams boasting top-tier talent and everything on the line, this matchup is set to be an intense, unpredictable showdown. Don’t miss a second of the best Copa Libertadores action—this is one game you’ll definitely want to watch live.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Racing Club vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
