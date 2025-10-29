How to watch Racing Club vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Racing Club vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Racing Club vs Flamengo WHAT Copa Libertadores WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, October 29, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Flamengo edged out a last-minute goal in the opening leg, giving them a slim advantage as the Copa Libertadores semifinals continue. Racing Club head back to their home stadium, where they’ve been nearly unstoppable this season, aiming to erase the deficit in front of their passionate fans.

With both teams boasting top-tier talent and everything on the line, this matchup is set to be an intense, unpredictable showdown. Don’t miss a second of the best Copa Libertadores action—this is one game you’ll definitely want to watch live.

