Endrick set to leave? Real Madrid youngster reportedly close to loan move to Ligue 1 club

Endrick arrived at Real Madrid as a star prospect in 2024, securing a multi-million dollar transfer from Palmeiras. Although Karim Benzema’s departure seemed to open doors for him, the Brazilian struggled to establish himself as the starting center forward. With Kylian Mbappe’s arrival and Gonzalo Garcia’s emergence, he appears open to a loan move in the coming months. In light of this, a historic French team seems poised to secure Endrick‘s arrival.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Olympique Lyon have begun negotiations with Real Madrid for Endrick in the form of a loan until the end of the season in July 2026. Although the Brazilian was looking for a team competing in the Champions League, he is open to listening to the offer as he would have a good chance of playing a key role in coach Paulo Fonseca’s roster.

Despite Olympique Lyon not being at their most successful tenure in history, Paulo Fonseca has lifted the team from the brink of relegation to one of the top three teams in Ligue 1. However, neither Martin Satriano nor Enzo Molebe have been able to impress this season as strikers, as only the midfielder Pavel Sulc shine in that aspect. As a result, Endrick could become a key figure, with an opportunity to emerge as a goalscorer once again.

Even if Endrick wouldn’t have the chance to play in the Champions League, Lyon compete in the Europa League with an unbeaten record. Therefore, the Brazilian might still have the opportunity to shine and participate in European competitions, boosting his performance to pursue a spot on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster. If he regains his form and helps clinch the Europa League trophy, he would have a better chance of making a comeback to Real Madrid.

Endrick supposedly has another option: Real Madrid standout attracts Bundesliga interest

Although Olympique Lyon remains the strongest contender for Endrick’s services, a Bundesliga team is also showing keen interest in the player. According to Sport.de, VfB Stuttgart are looking to sign on loan the Brazilian due to Ermedin Demirović’s long-term injury. However, Denis Undav’s presence as a clear goal-scoring figure means the Brazilian may not be guaranteed a starting spot, as the French side may offer him.

see also Report: Brazilian youngster Endrick makes clear decision about his future at Real Madrid

The bond between Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness could smooth the path for Endrick’s arrival at the German club. According to a report by Sport.de, Alonso believes joining Stuttgart may offer the Brazilian the best opportunity for professional growth. Nevertheless, a significant concern is his potential role on the team, as he seeks this clarity to enhance his prospects of making it to the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.