U17 World Cup
How to watch Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans of Portugal wave their national flag
© Daniela Porcelli/Getty ImagesFans of Portugal wave their national flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17
WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup
WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Thursday, November 6, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal U17 and Morocco U17 meet in a pivotal group-stage showdown, each with very different momentum. The Portuguese kicked off their campaign in style, rolling to a 6-1 rout over New Caledonia to seize the top spot in their group.

Morocco, on the other hand, enters under pressure after falling to Japan in their opener and now faces a must-win situation to keep their tournament dreams alive. Expect an intense battle as Portugal looks to maintain its dominance and Morocco fights to stay in contention—don’t miss this crucial matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
