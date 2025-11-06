Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks the silence on his absence at Diogo Jota's funeral

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrate.
Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrate.

Diogo Jota‘s death shocked the world given its unexpected timing and his youth. Not only Liverpool players, but players from around the world decided to pay tribute to his memory by attending his memorial service and funeral. Despite this, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s absence was heavily criticized, as he was not present, causing pain among fans. Several months after the event, the veteran broke his silence about the reason for his absence.

During his interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo shared that he found out about Diogo Jota’s death while at the gym. He expressed how deeply this event affected him and shared details about the personality of the 28-year-old star: Diogo was a great person, very calm. A great player. I really liked being with him, sharing moments. It was very sad. I had the opportunity to speak with his family and give them my support.”

After facing significant criticism for missing Jota’s funeral, Cristiano Ronaldo explained his absence, providing a clear perspective. After my father died, I’ve never been in a cementery. Second, you know me and you know my reputation. Wherever I go is a circus. I didn’t go also because If I attended, the atention would have gone towards me,” Cristiano Ronaldo said to Piers Morgan.

Though absent from the tributes and funeral of Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to convey his condolences, extending a heartfelt message of support to Jota’s family and honoring his memory. Furthermore, Portuguese media outlets report that Ronaldo has proactively offered his unwavering support to the family of the 28-year-old star, demonstrating his commitment during this challenging period.

Portugal star Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota of Portugal celebrates scoring Portugal second goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota had a stunning run that reignited Portugal's winning spirit

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota never played for the same club team, but they forged a successful on-field partnership with Portugal. Having shared the pitch in 32 matches, they combined to score seven goals. Their complementary attacking styles contributed to one of the most successful periods in their national team’s history, marked by two UEFA Nations League titles, crafting an impactful legacy.

Although Jota was not part of Portugal’s roster that won the UEFA Euro 2016, the 28-year-old star has made a significant impact on the national team. Over 49 games, he scored 14 goals and contributed 12 assists, showcasing his versatility as a player. Consequently, his tenure with the national team holds great significance, leaving behind an important legacy.

