Bruno Fernandes eyes World Cup glory with Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘It would be something amazing’

Despite never having won the FIFA World Cup, Portugal are shaping up as one of the top contenders to lift the trophy this summer in North America. Bruno Fernandes addressed that ambition and what it would mean to help Cristiano Ronaldo achieve it.

“Wrapping up all this last World Cup with Cristiano winning it would be something amazing,” said Fernandes during a recent appearance on The Wayne Rooney Show, as shared by BBC.

The Manchester United midfielder then emphasized that, beyond the significance of the World Cup title itself, the achievement would also serve as recognition for Ronaldo’s career. “I really hope we can make it happen, not just for Portugal, but for everything Cristiano gave to football and the world,” Bruno said.

Wayne Rooney was, of course, part of that conversation and knows Ronaldo well from their years together at Manchester United. “I would love to see you and Cristiano win the World Cup. Go and enjoy it. Have fun. And I hope you do well,” said the England legend.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo were also teammates at Manchester United.

How has Bruno Fernandes performed in the World Cup?

Bruno Fernandes may be approaching his final World Cup. By 2030, he will be close to turning 36, making it uncertain whether he will still be able to compete at the highest level by then.

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For that reason, the midfielder is placing significant importance on this tournament. So far, Fernandes has been part of Portugal’s squad at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. In his first World Cup, he played a limited role: he started just one match and did not feature in the team’s Round of 16 elimination against Uruguay.

In Qatar 2022, however, Bruno had already established himself as a European soccer star and played a much more prominent role. The Manchester United player started four of the five matches, including the quarterfinal loss to Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo has one last chance

Despite being 10 years older than Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in a similar situation regarding what the upcoming World Cup represents. At 41, it is clear that North America 2026 will be CR7’s final opportunity to win the most important title in soccer.

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So far, Ronaldo’s best performance in the FIFA tournament came in his first appearance, at Germany 2006, when he reached the semifinals with Portugal before losing to France. In the following four editions, they never managed to get past the quarterfinals, and on one occasion (Brazil 2014), they were even eliminated in the group stage.